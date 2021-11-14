21 Lasting Celebrity Marriages and 15 Fleeting

Apparently, the fourth month is the one that defines whether a marriage lasts or not.
Some celebrity marriages have stood the test of time and others have ended shortly after they began. To get started, here are some celebrity marriages that have lasted 20 years or more:
1.
21 years: Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta-Jones
2.
38 years old: Denzel and Pauletta Washington
3.
Age 33: Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson
Four.
24 years old: Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick
5.
33 years old: Kyra Sedgwick and Kevin Bacon
6.
36 years old: Christopher Guest and Jamie Lee Curtis
7.
24 years: Leslie Mann and Judd Apatow
8.
22 years old: David and Victoria Beckham
9.
24 years old: Will and Jada Pinkett Smith
10.
25 Years: Tim McGraw and Faith Hill
eleven.
26 years: Ted Danson and Mary Steenburgen
12.
25 years old: Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos
13.
26 years old: Nancy and Steve Carell
14.
25 years: Deborra-Lee Furness and Hugh Jackman
fifteen.
Age 33: Tracy Pollan and Michael J. Fox
16.
20 years: Keely Shaye-Smith and Pierce Brosnan
17.
34 years old: Brad Hall and Julia Louis-Dreyfus
18.
29 years old: Annette Bening and Warren Beatty
19.
34 years old: Pam Dawber and Mark Harmon
twenty.
41 years old: Samuel L. Jackson and LaTanya Richardson
twenty-one.
23 years old: Rande Gerber and Cindy Crawford
And now it’s the turn of celebrity marriages that didn’t even make it to the year:
22.
8 months: Fred Armisen and Elisabeth Moss
23.
2 days: Britney Spears and Jason Alexander
24.
5 months: Drew Barrymore and Tom Green
25.
4 months: Renée Zellweger and Kenny Chesney
26.
9 months: Jim Carrey and Lauren Holly
27.
11 months: Ojani Noa and Jennifer Lopez
28.
9 months: Jennifer Lopez and Cris Judd
29.
5 months: Chad Michael Murray and Sophia Bush
30.
15 days: Eddie Murphy and Tracey Edmonds
31.
4 months: Kid Rock and Pamela Anderson
32.
3 months: Nicolas Cage and Lisa Marie Presley
33.
2 months: Kim Kardashian and Kris Humphries
3. 4.
4 months: Jennifer Esposito and Bradley Cooper
35.
2 weeks: Mario Lopez and Ali Landry
36.
And 5 months: Carmen Electra and Dennis Rodman
This post was translated from English.