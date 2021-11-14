21 Lasting Celebrity Marriages and 15 Fleeting

By
Hasan Sheikh
-
0
59

Apparently, the fourth month is the one that defines whether a marriage lasts or not.

Some celebrity marriages have stood the test of time and others have ended shortly after they began. To get started, here are some celebrity marriages that have lasted 20 years or more:

1.

21 years: Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta-Jones

Rich Fury / Getty Images

They were married in 2000 and have two children.

2.

38 years old: Denzel and Pauletta Washington

Michael Kovac / Getty Images for AFI

They married in 1983 and have four children, including actor John David Washington.

3.

Age 33: Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson

Amy Sussman / Getty Images

They were married in 1988 and have two children.

Four.

24 years old: Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick

Jason Mendez / WireImage via Getty Images

They were married in 1997 and have three children.

5.

33 years old: Kyra Sedgwick and Kevin Bacon

Todd Williamson / NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

They were married in 1988 and have two children.

6.

36 years old: Christopher Guest and Jamie Lee Curtis

Jason Laveris / FilmMagic via Getty Images

They were married in 1984 and have two children.

7.

24 years: Leslie Mann and Judd Apatow

Taylor Hill / FilmMagic via Getty Images

They married in 1997 and have two daughters who are actresses, Iris and Maude.

8.

22 years old: David and Victoria Beckham

SOPA Images / LightRocket via Getty Images

They were married in 1999 and have four children.

9.

24 years old: Will and Jada Pinkett Smith

Albert L. Ortega / Getty Images

Although they have had at least one separation, they have been married since 1997 and have two children, Jaden and Willow.

10.

25 Years: Tim McGraw and Faith Hill

John Shearer / Getty Images

They were married in 1996 and have three children.

eleven.

26 years: Ted Danson and Mary Steenburgen

Axelle / FilmMagic via Getty Images

They got married in 1995, after meeting on the set of the movie. Pontiac moon.

12.

25 years old: Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos

13.

26 years old: Nancy and Steve Carell

Jon Kopaloff / FilmMagic via Getty Images

They were married in 1995 and have two children.

14.

25 years: Deborra-Lee Furness and Hugh Jackman

Jamie McCarthy / Getty Images

They were married in 1996 and have two children.

fifteen.

Age 33: Tracy Pollan and Michael J. Fox

Jim Spellman / WireImage via Getty Images

They were married in 1988 and have four children.

16.

20 years: Keely Shaye-Smith and Pierce Brosnan

Jon Kopaloff / Getty Images

They were married in 2001 and have two children.

17.

34 years old: Brad Hall and Julia Louis-Dreyfus

Cindy Ord / Getty Images

They were married in 1987 and have two children.

18.

29 years old: Annette Bening and Warren Beatty

Kevin Winter / Getty Images

They were married in 1992 and have four children.

19.

34 years old: Pam Dawber and Mark Harmon

David Livingston / Getty Images

They were married in 1987 and have two children.

twenty.

41 years old: Samuel L. Jackson and LaTanya Richardson

twenty-one.

23 years old: Rande Gerber and Cindy Crawford

Jerod Harris / Getty Images

They married in 1998 and their two children, Presley and Kaia, are models.

And now it’s the turn of celebrity marriages that didn’t even make it to the year:

22.

8 months: Fred Armisen and Elisabeth Moss

Jeff Kravitz / FilmMagic via Getty Images

23.

2 days: Britney Spears and Jason Alexander

Yoshikazu Tsuno / AFP via Getty Images, Enos Solomon / FilmMagic via Getty Images


24.

5 months: Drew Barrymore and Tom Green

Jeff Kravitz / FilmMagic via Getty Images

25.

4 months: Renée Zellweger and Kenny Chesney

Tibrina Hobson / WireImage via Getty Images, Brad Barket / Getty Images


26.

9 months: Jim Carrey and Lauren Holly

Steve Granitz / WireImage via Getty Images

They married in 1996 and divorced in 1997.

27.

11 months: Ojani Noa and Jennifer Lopez

Steve Granitz / WireImage via Getty Images

28.

9 months: Jennifer Lopez and Cris Judd

Jeff Kravitz / FilmMagic via Getty Images

29.

5 months: Chad Michael Murray and Sophia Bush

Donato Sardella / WireImage via Getty Images

30.

15 days: Eddie Murphy and Tracey Edmonds

Bruce Glikas / FilmMagic via Getty Images

31.

4 months: Kid Rock and Pamela Anderson

Chris Weeks / FilmMagic via Getty Images

32.

3 months: Nicolas Cage and Lisa Marie Presley

Steve Granitz / WireImage via Getty Images

33.

2 months: Kim Kardashian and Kris Humphries

Denise Truscello / WireImage via Getty Images

3. 4.

4 months: Jennifer Esposito and Bradley Cooper

Jeffrey Mayer / WireImage via Getty Images

35.

2 weeks: Mario Lopez and Ali Landry

Jeff Kravitz / FilmMagic via Getty Images

36.

And 5 months: Carmen Electra and Dennis Rodman

Denny Keeler / Getty Images

This post was translated from English.

