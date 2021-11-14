2021 Brazilian Grand Prix: schedules and where to SEE Live

Editorial Mediotiempo

Mexico City / 11/13/2021 15:58:00





The Formula 1 does not stop and this Sunday the Brazilian Grand Prix, the last of the Grand Prix of America after the United States GP and the GP of Mexico. This Saturday will have activity with the Sprint Race in the Interlagos circuit in Sao Paulo and tomorrow the race.

The Sprint race is one of the most controversial in the Formula 1, but it is also one of the most exciting. Once again you will see a battle between Red bull racing, with Max verstappen and Sergio Pérez, versus Mercedes with Valtieri Bottas and Lewis hamilton.

Why is the Sprint Race important?

This race will have an essential element because it is like a normal race, but with less distance.

They have the special ingredient of strategy, for example entering the pits becomes an option and this is defined by each team or if the driver requires it. The race is 100 kilometers long, while Sunday’s main race is the usual 305 kilometers..

The Sprint Race runs this Saturday, November 13 at 1:30 p.m. while the race is scheduled for this Sunday 14 at 11:00.

One of the topics to follow will be the punishment of Lewis hamilton after the scandal that broke out in practice when it was discovered that his vehicle was in breach of the regulations. Hamilton has been penalized for the race with five places so this afternoon’s race will be key.

Sprint Race Schedules

When: Saturday, November 13, 2021

Time: 1:30 p.m. Central Mexico time

Where: Interlagos Circuit, Sao Paulo

Broadcast: Fox Sports 3, Star + and F1TV

Schedule Brazilian Grand Prix 2021