You could earn up to $ 35,000 for making Reels

It is well known that Reels from Instagram they are the competition of TikTok, but they still cannot have the same impact as the Asian app of short videos. So, in an attempt to generate more users and content in this type of video, the company Meta (formerly Facebook) plans to pay up to $ 25,000 to content creators.

During the month of July Instagram had unveiled its bonus target for filmmakers, the so-called program Reels summer. As of that month, it began to be applied.

It is important to mention that Instagram will deliver the money according to the performance of the reel. “During that period (30 days), you can choose all the Reels that you want to be accounted for to obtain the bonus income, ”the company said.

Instagram requirements to opt for bonuses in Reels

According to information from Business Insider, for a creator to receive the 35 thousand dollars when making their Reels, they should get 58.31 million visits in a month.

Sam and Cori Werrell, two filmmakers with 283,000 followers, are among those in that range, according to Business Insider, cited by The Verge.

Other creators would receive less money, such as Maddy Corbin, who has 52 thousand followers in Instagram, she would get a thousand dollars. TechCrunch talks about another case, a filmmaker with 24,000 followers who was offered $ 8,500 if he reached 9.28 million views.

While companies like YouTube and Snapchat pay bonuses of $ 10,000 and $ 25,000, at the most, respectively.

These Instagram incentives are part of Meta’s strategy to take on short video giant TikTok.