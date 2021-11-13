Xiaomi presents the world’s first laser projector compatible with Dolby Vision

The Xiaomi Laser Cinema 2 4K is capable of projecting content in 4K resolution on a 100-inch screen at a distance of 20 centimeters.

Xiaomi is a manufacturer that not only stands out for having a wide range of smartphones with great value for money, but also for having a wide portfolio of affordable devices such as smart bracelets, like the Mi Band 6, televisions like the Redmi Smart TV X 2022, or gaming laptops like the Redmi G.

In this sense, the Chinese giant does not stop improving its catalog of devices with new and innovative products and the latest of them is World’s First Dolby Vision Compatible Laser Projector: this is all that the Xiaomi Laser Cinema 2 4K.

This is the new Xiaomi premium projector

Xiaomi has announced through the Chinese social network Weibo the launch of its new high-end projector, a device that has been dubbed Xiaomi Laser Cinema 2 4K and that is World’s First Dolby Vision Compatible Laser Projector.

As its name suggests, this projector is capable of play content in 4K (3,840 x 2,160 pixels) with a 3000: 1 contrast ratio and supports HDR standards like HDR10 and even Dolby Vision.

The Xiaomi Laser Cinema 2 4K is capable of project a 100-inch screen at a distance of 20 centimeters from the wall And although it can be adjusted to project a 40 to 200 inch screen, the Chinese brand recommends using it for project an 80 to 150 inch screen.

Regarding its specifications, this new Xiaomi premium projector has a processor MediaTek MT9669 64-bit that has an ARM Cortex CPU of quad core 1.9 GHz, which is accompanied by 3 GB of RAM and 32 GB of internal storage.

This new projector from the Chinese giant has a light output of 2,400 ANSI lumens and has the technologies ALPD RB + (inclusion of red laser) and AI Image Enhancement (noise reduction) to ensure a high-quality video experience for us.

The Xiaomi Laser Cinema 2 4K does not fall short in connectivity either, since it has three HDMI 2.0 ports, two USB-A 2.0 ports, an S / PDIF port, an Ethernet jack, a headphone output, and two 15W speakers each compatible with Dolby Atmos and DTS Sound.

In addition, this new Xiaomi projector has a 30dB fan to reduce its temperature and with a human detection sensor to avoid any kind of eye damage.

At the software level, the Xiaomi Laser Cinema 2 4K is equipped with MIUI for TV, which is the same operating system they have Xiaomi and Redmi smart TVs.

The Xiaomi Laser Cinema 2 4K is now available for purchase in China for an official price of 14,999 yuan, about 2,000 euros to change.

