Woman and man found dead in Morelia, Michoacán

Morelia, Michoacán.- They locate a man and a woman in a rotten state in a colony of Morelia, Michoacán, this Tuesday afternoon.

The lifeless bodies of a woman and a man were found in an advanced state of putrefaction and with gunshot wounds, in the Los Ángeles de Morelia subdivision.

A neighbor of the place became aware of the event in a fenced-off property, located on Ceiba Street, on the corner with jacarandas, for which he immediately reported it to the authorities.

At the place, state police arrived, military and paramedics, who confirmed the situation and delimited the perimeter to protect possible signs.

So far, the now deceased are unidentified, it was only known that the woman was approximately 34 years old, and the man between 37 and 39 years old.

The State Attorney General (FGE) entrusted the first investigations to the Crime Scene and Expert Services Unit (USPEC), whose specialists did the necessary.

Read more: 1 year after Jessica’s femicide, family demands justice

In the end, the bodies were taken to the morgue for the necessary autopsy.

With information from MiMorelia