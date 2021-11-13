Windows 11 will force us to continue opening Edge even if we have another predefined browser, thanks to the microsoft-edge: // protocol

When Microsoft added its Microsoft Edge browser (the classic version that we now know as Edge Legacy) to the installation of Windows 10, it decided to give it a ‘push’ to popularize it among users already accustomed to using Google Chrome and Mozilla Firefox.

For it, created a new internal protocol, the microsoft-edge: // and began to use it in some applications of the operating system to replace the traditional http: //; Today an example of such applications is the Windows 10 News and Interests widget (known merely as Widgets in Windows 11).





Microsoft’s interest in creating this protocol was that, when clicking on one of those links contained in Widgets, the only application available to open them outside Edge, which forced the user of other browsers to interact yes or yes with the official Windows browser, even if this was not set as the main browser.

Windows 11 will force us to use Edge (in some cases)

With the arrival of Windows 11, no changes were made to this formula (or rather we could say that Microsoft deepened its commitment to promoting Edge, by making it difficult to change the default browser).

But, at least, until now users had several applications (such as Edge Deflector and Search Deflector) that allowed their users to make them the default managers of the protocol microsoft-edge: //… and redirect requests to our favorite browser, “translating” them to http: //. Browsers like Brave and Firefox had already begun to bet on the same tactic.





For years, Microsoft and Windows users have been in a tug of war around the freedom not to use Microsoft Edge. And it seems that Microsoft will have the last word

However, users of the Windows 11 Insider program have noticed a very relevant change in that regard. with the change from build 22483 to 22494: the method used so far by Edge Deflector and company has stopped working and it is no longer possible to ‘bridge’ to Edge. The change log, however, does not explicitly refer to this change.

The developer of Edge Deflector has already announced that it will stop updating its application; While there are still ways to overcome the limitations imposed by Microsoft, would force “destructive changes” to our Windows installations. So once these changes are implemented in the stable version of Windows 11, it seems that we will have protocol microsoft-edge: // for a while.

