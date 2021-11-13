Will Smith reveals when he knew it was time to end ‘The Prince of Bel-Air’

Will Smith has one of the most important film and television careers of our day. The actor, in his new book, Will, confirms that He knew when it was time to put an end to it to The prince of Bel-Air the hit television series that made him a Hollywood celebrity. According to the interpreter, and following an extract that echoes Entertainment Weekly (he Collider), it all came into being when he began to see that the episodes were getting more corny and moralistic. We tell you in detail.

A progressive loss of quality, more morals and other examples from television

According to Smith, the series was beginning to lose quality throughout its fifth season, when the episode stories got more and more cheesy. “Anyone who has ever been working on a sitcom, can he tell you about the episode his show got into the point of no return“says the interpreter.” Ours was season 5, episode 15, ‘Bullets Over Bel-Air’, in which I was shot and Carlton started carrying a gun, “he explains with great accuracy. Both Will Smith and the rest of the cast had contracts to continue the series. over six seasons, and they had to decide whether to continue once finished or to end production.





Given the Smith was beginning to receive multiple offers and opportunities to appear in films, believed that he could enjoy a successful film career outside of the television series. That possibility came true. In addition, the protagonist received the advice of a friend and actor, John amos, which appeared in three episodes of The prince of Bel-Air like Fred Wilkes. When the veteran actor was watching him coke on the NBC hit set, he confessed that It was the evil and fatal fate of all sitcom. There is a moment when you must decide to conclude everything “with a certain dignity”. Amos worked on good times, one of the most important series on the small screen, but his character was suddenly eliminated from it. This inspired Will Smith himself, who recalled feeling angry.

“ Smith believes that season five lowered the quality and thought it was time to say goodbye.

Next week, Smith told the cast that he had decided that season six would be the show’s finale, and the series concluded on May 20, 1996.. Now, with a more dramatic reboot scheduled for 2022 and a special reunion that has been a hit on HBO Max, Will Smith fondly looks back on those years.