Will Smith recalls how ‘After Earth’ nearly broke up with his son Jaden

I’m not sure where all these years have gone, but it’s been eight since M. Night Shyamalan premiered ‘After Earth’, the film created on an idea by Will Smith, who also acted as the lead actor alongside his son Jaden, with whom he already shared the screen in the celebrated ‘In search of happiness’. But, if there is something that time has not erased, it is the memory of the sticks that the feature film took in half the world.

The family is first

‘After Earth’ was a considerable hit both in terms of criticism – currently on Rotten Tomatoes it has a devastating 11% score – and its collection, adding a total of 73 million dollars at the box office that did not match its budget, close to 130. But ultimately, the major loser of the debacle was probably the least of the culprits.

In ‘Will’, the book that collects his memoirs, the interpreter twice nominated for an Oscar not only makes it clear that his son was subjected to an excessive attack by the public opinion, which pointed out to him as little less than the greatest evil of the film. He also opens his heart and shows his regret for the consequences and the impact of this on his relationship with Jaden.

“‘After Earth’ was an abysmal failure in critical and grossing. Worse, Jaden was blamed. The fans and press were totally ruthless; they said and posted things about Jaden that I refuse to repeat. Jaden did exactly what he did. what I had ordered him to do, and instructed him to suffer the worst public derision he had ever experienced. We’ve never discussed it, but I know he felt betrayed. He felt cheated, and he lost confidence in my leadership. When I was 15 years old, when Jaden asked about being an emancipated minor, my heart broke. In the end he decided not to, but it sucks to feel like you’ve hurt your kids. “

Indeed, ‘After Earth’ may have been a much less satisfying feature film than might be expected at the time of the combination of the talent of an M. Night Shyamalan – unfortunately, in the low hours – and a Will Smith with a clinical eye for choose projects; but this does not exclude that, looking back, the film and its managers received much harsher criticism than perhaps they deserved and that, of course, they are much more difficult to fit in for a kid, no matter how son of a star he may be.

Via | People