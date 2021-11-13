Will Smith confesses that the happy image he offers to the world is to hide his painful past

Will Smith he has written an autobiography, simply titled ‘Will’, in which he has decided to speak openly about the lesser known episodes of his life. Thus, he has told about his hard childhood, how his marriage with Jada Pinkett has lived all these years, among many other topics.

Now also the well-known actor has published in Youtube a new chapter of ‘Shape of my life’, the documentary series that has followed the actor in recent months.

In this new episode, released Thursday, Will appears alongside his mother. As he himself has recounted in his memoirs, his childhood was anything but happy. When he was a child he felt helpless while his father physically abused his mother, Caroline Bright.

And these moments impacted him for life, forging his identity: I could not avoid the idea of that I had failed my mother and was somehow unworthy of love and for someone to take care of me for my cowardice, “he explains.

“And that was the beginning of … wanting to build an external life that could somehow cover that pain, all that grief.” In the same way, he has also confessed that his character in ‘The Prince of Bel Air’ was a way to cover up the pain in his heart

“This optimistic, happy and cheerful image was painted on the core of a real lack of self-esteem and self-respect“, considers the actor.

In front of his mother, the interpreter mentions that he developed: “an unshakable feeling that no matter what you’ve accomplishedregardless of how profitable it is, regardless of how much money you’ve made. There is that delicate and silent feeling at all times pulsing deep in my thoughts that I’m a coward. That I have failed. ”

But in retrospect, Smith also admits that today he would not change the adversities of his childhood, because “those traumas and the mental anguish that I had to overcome made me become the person I am today.”

“I was in jail”: Will Smith hit rock bottom before rising to fame with ‘The Prince of Bel Air’