Why Reese Witherspoon’s daughter received so many comments after posting the photo with her boyfriend – Para Ti Magazine

The resemblance of the Oscar-winning actress and her eldest daughter Ava Phillippe is truly impressive. But even more so was the image that the young woman shared with her boyfriend, whom her followers found very similar to her father, actor Ryan Phillippe.

Reese Witherspoon and Ryan Phillippe’s daughter, Ava, has been a girlfriend for several months with Owen Mahoney, whom she met at the Berkeley University they attend. This weekend generated a stir in the networks when he posted a photo of both that users found very similar to an iconic image of his parents (who are currently separated) when they were one of Hollywood’s “it” couples.

Ava and Owen. Photo: IG

.

Reese and Ryan when they were a couple. Photo: IG

“Looks like a younger version of your father. Wow, “wrote one user.” He looks a lot like your father, “said another. Others were nostalgic for the days when Witherspoon and Ryan were together, something not too far-fetched for those who saw the resemblance to Mahoney , given that Ava is the spitting image of her mother.

Another image in which the resemblance between Own and Ryan is not so noticeable. Photo: IG

One of the comments that managed to generate the most likes did not share that narrative. Quite the contrary, noted one of Ava’s college classmates, ” [Mahoney] He doesn’t look like your father. “Ava wanted to thank her friend for the post and for having differentiated herself from the numerous comments that compared Mahoney with Ryan:” Thank you very much. “With which she hinted that the comparison made by her followers it was not to his liking.