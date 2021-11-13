Why is regenerative medicine so important?

It is no secret to anyone that every scientific and technological advance aimed at improving the quality of life and increasing the hope of it has a very great acceptance by the general public, that is why today it is being targeted significantly to advances in regenerative medicine, which works with self-healing as a starting point.

Regenerative medicine focuses its research on making the human body work on its own to regenerate damaged tissues or organs. They are techniques developed with the aim of avoiding the side effects that conventional medicine and treatments normally cause and although it is still in a trial period and is considered as the medicine of the future, today it is widely used for the prevention of certain diseases.

¿Why is it so important?

Regenerative medicine starts from the premise that the body uses its own systems to improve health states and arises from the fusion between the knowledge of biology and the physiology of stem cells, which are the raw material of the body, is In other words, they are the main entity for the creation of other cells with specific characteristics in humans.

Stem cells produce red blood cells, white blood cells and platelets, essential elements for the proper functioning of the human system and to keep us alive. For these blood cells to fulfill their function, we need to have enough of them in the blood, otherwise, the organs or tissues of the human body will deteriorate and over time could lead to more serious complications that could lead to death.

Regenerative medicine seeks to use techniques to obtain stem cells from the body and inject them again in the places that are required or that are damaged. These can be obtained from bone marrow, peripheral blood or the umbilical cord.

Bone marrow: The stem cells located in this part of the body are obtained through various punctures in the back of the pelvis or hip, they must be extracted with the help of a specialist in an operating room under general anesthesia.

Peripherally blood: This type of cells circulate normally in a low concentration, so it is necessary to administer drugs that increase the amount of these hematopoietic progenitors, this is done by means of a subcutaneous administration for several days and once there is a Sufficient amount of stem cells is used a procedure, called apheresis, to draw the blood.

Umbilical cord: These stem cells are only obtained at the time of delivery.

Regenerative medicine has little chance of generating rejection by the body, which is why it is considered one of the best alternatives currently for patients who require tissue or organ recovery and thus improve the quality of life