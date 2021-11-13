“When you change the standards of medicine, the tagline of danger to the patient comes out”

It has been difficult to interview Diego González Rivas (La Coruña, 1974). “I am in Niger operating,” he replied on the first try. “Now in Cameroon,” he replied in the second. “Tomorrow at twelve I leave for Istanbul,” he said in the third. So we got him out of bed in the Madrid hotel where he stayed between one destination and another. After the interview, Turkey, Coruña, a weekend off, and then Colombia, Mexico and Costa Rica awaited him.

Gonzalez Rivas He is a thoracic surgeon and quite daring, recognize. That is why it took him more than one displeasure to convince the scientific community of the benefits of his technique, baptized as Uniportal VATS. Classic surgery required three or four incisions to operate, but its technique requires only one. “Less pain and less hospital stay,” he says. They called him crazy, reckless. But he got away with it.

Ever since he invented the technique more than a decade ago, he has chosen to share that knowledge with others. Life is spent between airplanes and operating roomsThat is why he says that he travels with just enough not to check in and arrive on time. He has operated in 122 countries and in 2018 he was a finalist for the Princess of Asturias Awards, although he says that the recognition of his patients is enough for him.

Photo: Jesús Hellín.

This time it is the interviewee who begins to speak.

González Rivas: “My mother always says that when I was little I liked to help people and that I was worried that they were healthy. There is some audio tape out there in which I say: I wish you the best and that no family member dies” .

QUESTION. How is this infantile bonhomie transformed into thoracic surgery?

ANSWER. He was not sure what he wanted to do, it was a last minute thing. I always wanted surgery because it is my passion, but my first option was to choose between plastic surgery and neurosurgery. I changed.

P. He studied in Santiago de Compostela and was trained at the Juan Canalejo Hospital in La Coruña, but he has also been one of those who has gone abroad …

A. Yes, especially in the United States. There I learned a thoracic surgery technique that required several incisions. I came back and we put it into practice here because very little was done in Spain. I went back to New York to learn with a person who did it with two incisions, I was also with another surgeon in North Carolina perfecting the technique and when I arrived in Spain I thought: “If it can be done with two incisions, why not with one? ” I invented it in 2010.

Q. What were the differences between the two countries then and what are they now?

A. There were many then but not anymore, especially since the United States has not advanced as fast as other countries, especially the Asian ones. I would venture to say that some, like China, have outperformed them in healthcare technology and surgery. With Europe, differences have also been reduced and there are already very good centers, very good surgeons and very good teams. Today with globalization and the Internet, a lot of information is shared. 30 years ago if you had money it was easier to develop something, but today you do something and they find out instantly on the other pole of the planet. The differences, in any case, are still in the third world.

Q. When you invented your technique, you encountered restrictions …

R. There were many at the beginning, because all innovation in medicine always has an initial restriction.

P. Well, resistance to change also occurs in other disciplines.

R. Yes, but in science it is much more striking because we talk about people’s health. When you do something that changes the standards, the tagline always comes out that it is dangerous for the patient. That’s what my boss used to attack me. Because in my hospital and in my boss I encountered many obstacles. Not so in the team, who joined me and was what saved me.

Photo: Jesús Hellín.

Q. What kind of obstacles?

A. It was a very tough war for years. My boss accused me, took me to the newspapers, accusing me that the technique was unsafe and illegal. It was very hard, horrible, we were in trials, until I proved that the technique was safe. Imagine how the thing was that they ended up kicking him out. They took the leadership from him and we won the battle, let’s say, but you have to be strong to bear it. I was, but I could have sunk. (The justice annulled the dismissal of José Luis Borro in 2013 and in 2017 acquitted him of attempting against the honor of three doctors whom he accused of practicing dangerous techniques; among them, Diego González Rivas).

Q. What made you not throw in the towel?

R. It would have been more logical to have left him, especially since I was a kid with almost no experience. Now I have boards and I could deal with it, but then I had no name, no prestige or solidity. But in the end things were put into place based on effort and dedication, because we managed to get the technique forward and show the world that it was valid.

Q. Explain to those of us who have no medical idea what Uniportal VATS is, please.

R. It is a technique that consists of operating the thorax with minimal invasion, with a very small incision, three centimeters. In this way we reduce pain, hospitalization … instead of making a large incision as before, something much more painful and that has you in hospital for a week, or doing three or four.

Q. What type of interventions have you been able to do with this technique?

A. Everything. I have been able to make interventions that had not been done before in the world. Take out very complex tumors, for example. Obviously there are limits but not only for this technique, but for minimally invasive interventions. You cannot remove a twenty-centimeter tumor like that, not even with two or three incisions, you have to resort to open surgery. But let’s say that 98% of the interventions I do are like this.

Q. Why do you decide to share that knowledge with other colleagues?

R. Because doing so would make the technique universal, and in this way it would help more people. The classic concept of medicine has always been the opposite, and especially in surgery. In fact, there were surgeons who when they operated would send the assistants out so that they would not see a certain step they were doing. Why? Because that made them unique.

I broke with that concept. If I had kept it for myself I would have something exclusive, okay, people from all over the world would come to see me, I would do it myself and I would earn more money. But my technique would die with me and have no impact on the world. Only my ego and my pocket would have it. This makes me much happier and I have already operated in 122 countries. A record.

Q. Everything must have happened to you …

R. For example, I have had to change patients.

Photo: Jesús Hellín.

Q. Excuse me?

A. Yes, what you hear. In Santa Cruz, Bolivia. I arrived in the operating room, washed my hands, everything was ready and the operation was going to be broadcast live. Suddenly it occurred to me to look at the CT scan, because I had studied the patient previously, of course, and I saw something strange. I ask for explanations and they tell me: “Oh, well, we have changed it, but we have put a similar one on it.” That man was inoperable, he had very little lung capacity, and there he was, asleep and on his side. It had to be canceled, of course. The same thing happened to me two other times in India. It’s a very daunting thing.

In Peru I had a patient who came, she did a ritual for me before surgery, some prayers, and she gave me a bible. I also remember that I left Iraq the day before General Soleimani was killed with drones… If I hadn’t left, they would have kept me there for a month. Or when I was in Gaza in the middle of a pandemic, that while I was operating the power went out …

Q. Let’s talk about other types of restrictions. Have they put you in trouble in any country?

R. I have operated in many countries in the Middle East and they are always more complex, but not as complex as Africa, which is the most difficult continent to operate as I do. If you go like Pedro Cavadas, with your basic material, you can do it. But I need technology that they don’t have there: high-definition cameras, staplers … Setting up all that infrastructure is tremendous. Imagine that everything is assembled, the operation progresses and at a certain moment a screw is missing, a thread that they don’t even have to fit the camera… you can’t do it!

Q. What is done at that time?

R. Swear in Aramaic (smile). It is very hard and you try to find solutions, but it takes about an hour, which is how long it takes to go to another hospital to get a donut or a washer.

Q. I remember my father telling me between scandalized and admired the cost of each day of admission of a patient to a hospital after a conversation with his doctor. Since then, I think a lot about this matter every time I go to see mine. How much does the equipment you operate with cost?

R. It is very expensive, but when I go to the third world I get donations to be able to operate. 70% of my activity is altruistic.

P. Then what do you live on?

R. From what I get if I am going to operate in countries like Kuwait, where they pay me very well. Or if I operate in La Coruña, in my private practice. But when I go around it takes me months to organize it so that everything is ready. I ask companies for things and I give them something in return. I don’t know, a couple of free talks if you bring me the staplers … cloth.

Q. Who makes those donations to you?

A. The medical industry. For example, the company that makes the staplers is interested in you using them because it gives them a name. Although I have everything: I designed a material that an American company makes, a UK company makes the clips, a Chinese one … I collaborate with many companies. It is the way of doing things. You have to ask.

Q. You were a finalist for the Princess of Asturias Awards in 2018.

R. I was second.

Q. Do you feel recognized in Spain?

A. Yes, now a lot more because because of the pandemic I have been here for a year and a half, but in the last seven years I have not stopped, with which I am known abroad, especially in China. But I feel recognized by the patients, which is the most important thing for me, and by the professionals.

Q. In a pandemic, we have talked a lot about the work of health workers and scientists. We said then that we would be better …

R. (Shakes his head) Spain does not give science the importance it deserves. Doctors are not as valued as they should be, but I am not telling you about scientists … If a physicist develops something that is brutal, he is recognized when the award arrives, but he is not supported throughout the process, he has to go to another country .

Q. Will nothing change then?

R. We will go back to before. In Spain we forget things very quickly. There was a lot of applause at the height of the pandemic, but then everything returns to its place. It is something cultural, it is embedded in our DNA.