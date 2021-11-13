When Anne Hathaway apologized for character in The Witches: VIDEO

Digital Millennium

The remake of Las Brujas (The Witches), directed by Robert Zemeckis and starring Anne Hathaway was released in October 2020, being one of the Most controversial interpretations of the talented actress who turns 39 today, And it is that even the Warner Bros company offered an apology after people with disabilities denounced the main character on social networks for being “offensive”.

The film based on the homonymous book by Roald Dahl stars Hathaway as Eva Ernst, the human version of The Grand High Witch; who has three fingers on each hand. This outraged people with disabilities, who linked it to a disease called ectrodactyly (absence of whole parts or fingers).

“I recently learned that many people with limb differences, especially children, feel pain because of the portrait of The Grand High Witch in The Witches. Let me start by saying that I do my best to be sensitive to the feelings and experiences of others because not hurting others seems to me a basic level of decency that we should all strive for. Sorry, “the American actress wrote on her Instagram account.

His apology includes a video from the Lucky Fin Project, a nonprofit organization that raises awareness and celebrates children, individuals and families affected by limb differences.

“If you’re not yet familiar with the topic, check out the #NotAWitch hashtag for a more inclusive and necessary perspective on limb difference,” Hathaway wrote at the end of her post.

Many followers accepted his sentiment by leaving messages like: “Thank you for your apology. It is a small step towards greater awareness and a change in the way that society perceives people like us.” Also, actress Selma Blair wrote: “It’s heartwarming to see this. All of this.”

