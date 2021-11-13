WhatsApp Web, how to find out if your conversations are being eavesdropped

WhatsApp The Web is a tool that is used by millions of people every day to keep in touch. The advantages of connecting from a computer are many, for example, being able to reply to messages or send files more quickly.

But it is also possible for someone else to link our account to another computer to review the messages we send. We tell you how you can find out without installing external applications.

WhatsApp Web, how to find out if they spy on your conversations. Photo: My Pocket



How to know if someone is spying on your chats

The first thing you should know is that to link your account with a computer it is necessary to scan a QR code with the cell phone, but some people may be susceptible to someone else picking up their phone and logging into a computer.

The first signal that should alert you are notifications, if you have them activated the application will automatically send you a message every time someone logs in with your account, which could be the first way to find out.

You can also read: WhatsApp: follow in your family groups without annoying notifications

In the same way, from your mobile phone you can check which sessions are open, for this you must access the configuration section and then search for “Linked devices”, where you will see all those that have an active session.

In case you do not recognize any, you can close it from your cell phone and automatically your session will be closed in the one you have selected, in this way they will no longer be able to access your chats.

You can also read: WhatsApp Web: so you can update statuses from your computer

This is one of the advantages that WhatsApp offers, since in some way you have control of the sessions that have been started with your account and in case of not recognizing any, you can automatically close it without problem.

For more information on this and other topics, visit our Technology section.