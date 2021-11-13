One of the platforms of instant messaging most used every day by thousands of people around the world is WhatsApp, this due to the multiple functions it offers, for example, send and receive posts, photos, files, render video calls, etc.

Just as this application has many advantages, there are also some points that are not to everyone’s liking, such as that everyone can see the last time you connected.

WhatsApp, we tell you how to hide your last connection time. Photo: Reforma



How to hide your last connection time

If in your case you do not like that all your contacts can see when was the last minute you connected, we will tell you how to hide it without installing an external application, the only thing you should know is that you will not be able to see when they connected by last time your contacts.

You can also read: WhatsApp Web, how to find out if they spy on your conversations

The first thing you should do is enter WhatsApp and click on the menu with the three dots at the top.

Look for the ‘Settings’ section.

Go to the Account section, then Privacy.

Choose the tab ‘Last time. time’.

The Last Seen tab will automatically say “All” when you first open it.

So that nobody can see your last connection time you must select ‘Nobody’.

Ready, this way no one will know when was the last time you connected.

You can also read: WhatsApp: trick to know who has it registered in their contacts

As we mentioned, by activating this function you will not be able to see what was the last time your contacts were connected. In case you want to return to the function where your last hour appears, you must follow the same steps to activate it.

For more information on this and other topics, visit our Technology section.