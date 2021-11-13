WhatsApp improves its groups with the new Emoji or sticker photos, already in beta

A new change in aesthetics and personalization comes to the most used messaging application: WhatsApp launches group avatars in the form of Emoji and sticker. First in the beta of the app and for some users. And with a secondary use: it allows the creation of images from the downloaded stickers.

WhatsApp has been evolving to a great extent in recent months, since no changes were made within the application. Some of great importance, such as the multi-device app and the option to move WhatsApp from iPhone to Android; other minor ones, like a newcomer to the app: the selection of the group avatar between Emojis and stickers. It is much more useful than it sounds.

Select a background next to an Emoji or sticker

Group avatars allow you to identify at a glance each of the often massive conversations that we all have on WhatsApp. The administrator is the one in charge of changing the group’s image, often using a photo of the participants or an object that represents the reason for the group. But what if you could choose an Emoji or sticker to identify it?

As WaBetaInfo discovered, the latest beta of WhatsApp allows the personalization of the group image to not only add a photo (taken at the moment, from the gallery or from the Internet), it can also be incorporate an identifying Emoji or any of the downloaded stickers. To add one more element of personalization, WhatsApp allows you to choose the background from eleven different pastel colors.

To personalize the group image with an Emoji or sticker you must perform the following steps:

Update your WhatsApp to the latest beta available.

Create a new group or join any of those you manage.

Edit the group image by clicking on the avatar camera icon.

Choose “ Emojis and stickers “. WhatsApp will offer you eleven background colors and your entire list of Emojis and stickers to place on top.

“. WhatsApp will offer you eleven background colors and your entire list of Emojis and stickers to place on top. As a bonus, you can export the group image by clicking on it and sharing it. It is a simple way to have large emojis, also to export the stickers as a JPG photo (which you can upload to any social network, for example).

Emojis and stickers in WhatsApp beta for iPhone. By accessing the group photo you can share the composition

The news has reached the groups with the latest beta of WhatsApp for Android, 2.21.23.15 (It is also in the beta of WhatsApp for iPhone). In the event that you have this version, and the personalization with Emojis and stickers does not appear, you will have to wait for WhatsApp to activate it.

Via | WaBetaInfo