What to watch on TV today? Saturday, November 13, 2021 | TV

14.59 / Paramount Channel

‘A brilliant hit’

Love Punch. France, 2013 (95 minutes). Director: Joel Hopkins. Cast: Pierce Brosnan, Emma Thompson, Timothy Spall.

Undoubtedly, the strong point of this comedy is in its leading partner, two actors as effective as Pierce Brosnan and Emma Thompson who propose this time to rob a rich businessman. Some action, a slight touch of drama and the necessary dose of humor for a film that is as predictable as it is entertaining.

15.30 / # 0

‘Moulin Rouge’

United States, 2001 (127 minutes). Director: Baz Luhrmann. Performers: Nicole Kidman, Ewan McGregor, Richard Roxburgh, Jim Broadbent

The frenetic rhythm of the magical nights of the Moulin Rouge invades the lives of Ewan McGregor (a young writer in love) and Nicole Kidman (the shining star of the venue) in this box office and award-winning film (winner of two Oscars and three Golden Globes) directed by Baz Luhrmann. An atypical musical set in bohemian Paris in 1900, set to modernized versions of pop music classics, from David Bowie to Madonna to Elton John, Nirvana, The Police and Queen.

15.40 / Neox

‘V for Vendetta’

V for Vendetta. Germany-United Kingdom-United States, 2005 (127 minutes). Director: James McTeigue. Cast: Hugo Weaving, Natalie Portman, John Hurt.

Until the England of 2020, turned into a totalitarian and fascist state, the novel James McTeigue moved to set the action of this attractive fable, adapted from the homonymous cult comic by Alan Moore and David Lloyd. You fight for freedom for a film written and produced by the Wachowsky brothers (Matrix).

16.31 / AXN White

‘Intolerable cruelty’

Intolerable cruelty. United States, 2003 (95 minutes). Director: Joel Coen. Performers: George Clooney, Catherine Zeta-Jones, Geoffrey Rush.

After a few years on the back burner, this project promoted by George Clooney, star of the film with Catherine Zeta-Jones, jumped to the big screen with the always surprising Coen brothers in this clever comedy that satirizes marriage, the legal system , money and appearances.

16.35 / Movistar Drama

‘The choir boys’

The choristes. France, 2004 (95 minutes). Director: Christophe Barratier. Performers: Gérard Jugnot, François Berléand, Jacques Perrin.

For her directorial debut, Chistophe Barratier drew on the film by Jean Dréville La cage aux rossignols (1945) to shoot this delicious drama, which narrates the meeting of a failed musician with a group of boys from a re-education center. Music as an instrument to get closer to children will lead the teacher to create a choir and confront the rigid director of the center. Luxury soundtrack for one of the great successes of recent French cinema.

18.05 / Paramount Channel

‘Six days and seven nights’

Six Days, Seven Nights. United States, 1998 (98 minutes). Director: Ivan Reitman. Cast: Harrison Ford, Anne Heche, David Schwimmer.

Ivan Reitman once again allied himself with success, as happened in Space jam or Junior, to name a few titles from his long and fruitful filmography, with this romantic comedy that exploits the presence and chemistry of his leading partner, Harrison Ford and Anne Heche. The jungle adventure between a retired plane pilot on a paradise island and a young magazine editor who seems to have everything in life serves as the basis for this entertaining and sympathetic comedy.

18.37 / Movistar CineÑ

‘Thursdays, miracle’

Spain, 1957 (82 minutes). Director: Luis García Berlanga. Performers: José Isbert, ichard Basehart, Paolo Stoppa, José Luis López Vázquez.

In one of his first and most acid works and despite the relentless dictates of the reigning censorship, the always interesting Luis García Berlanga makes another of his brilliant parodies with neorealist overtones on some cultural peculiarities of Spanish society at the time. The great Pepe Isbert, now in the role of Saint Dimas, is once again really impressive.

20.00 / Movistar Drama

‘A history of violence’

A History of Violence. United States, 2005 (96 minutes). Director: David Cronenberg. Performers: Viggo Mortensen, William Hurt, María Bello.

After showing his particular vision of horror cinema, David Cronenberg escapes from that genre to make an oppressive portrait of violence through the story of a man unable to escape from his past. Good job by Viggo Mortensen (who was starting a collaboration with the filmmaker that would lead him to participate in Eastern promises and A dangerous method) and William Hurt (nominated for an Oscar, as well as the script by Josh Olson) for a film that combines the spirit of the western and the suspense of the best film noir.

21.15 / The Sixth

‘Saturday key’, with Verónica Sanz at the helm

Tonight, La Sexta premieres Key saturday, a space directed by Verónica Sanz, based today. It is an alternative news program, which follows in the wake of the Sixth Key, very focused on the highlights of the day with different topics of social, political and economic interest.

21.30 / The 1

‘Weekly report’ analyzes the labor market

A few days before Black Friday and a few weeks before Christmas, job offers portals warn that there is a shortage of workers. This time, Weekly report opens its window to the present with the report ‘Are workers missing?’, in which he analyzes the evolution of the labor market and the labor shortage in some sectors. This is the case of truckers and waiters, for example, with long hours and low salaries. Next, he will talk about Portugal and the mixture of uncertainty and expectation for the opening of a new cycle in ‘Portuguese Interlude’.

21.30 / The Sixth

The news under debate in ‘laSexta noche’

This Saturday, the sixth night will interview the former Minister of Industry, Miguel Sebastián. They will also analyze the political news together with Cristina Almeida and José Manuel García-Margallo and will shed light on the pension situation. In addition, the program led by José Yélamo will be at the foot of the volcano, counting the last hour of the eruption and will also speak with one of the influencers most important in the country, Isabel Llano, better known as Isasaweis.

22.00 / TCM

‘Once upon a Time in America’

Once upon a time in America. ANDUnited States, 1984 (217 minutes). Director: Sergio Leone. Performers: Robert de Niro, Joe Pesci, Tuesday Weld, James Woods.

One of the most applauded contemporary films of recent years. Sergio Leone thus ended a trilogy that began with Get down damn followed with Until his time came and that closed this interesting film. More than a gangster film in the style of the reigning film noir, this production is a deep look at time, its passage and its consequences. Good performers for an admirable and admired film. Essential.

22.00 / Movistar Premieres

‘Shorta. The weight of the law ‘

Shorta. Denmark, 2020 (108 minutes). Directors: Frederik Louis Hviid and Anders Ølholm. Performers: Jakob Ulrik Lohmann, Simon Sears.

Under the codes of action cinema and set in a multicultural Denmark full of racial tensions this convulsive intrigue takes place, debut of its filmmakers, in which two agents, one disciplined and dialogue, the other abusive, face a strong outbreak of violence. In the words of Variety magazine, “an exciting cross between Training Day and Assault on the district, with a timely social message that also brings the film closer to other titles such as The Miserables or Riot gear.

22.05 / The 1

‘Sweet November’

Sweet november. United States, 2001 (115 minutes). Director: Pat O’Connor. Cast: Keanu Reeves, Charlize Theron, Jason Isaacs.

Irishman Pat O’Connor (The Abbott’s Secret) direct this romantic drama, remake of the film of the same title made by Robert Ellis Miller in 1968, which deals with the fear of commitment, the hectic pace of life of top executives and the possibility of changing destiny with the help of feelings. Good interpretive duel for Keanu Reeves (who changed register after the first part of Matrix) and Charlize Theron.

22.10 / Antenna 3

The ‘Assaults’ of ‘La Voz’ end

Roberto Tailor

Tonight the phase of Assaults from The voice with a second program where Luis Fonsi and Alejandro Sanz will make their decisions and award the last places to their applicants. Of the seven voices each has, one will go directly to the stage of Direct and three will sit in the Red Zone, where they will dispute their continuity in the Final assault. In addition, Pablo Alborán and Malú will have to use their robbery power and take a talent to your computer and automatically to Direct To make so many difficult decisions, coaches They will not be alone and will have the help of their Advisors. David Bisbal accompanies Luis Fonsi, Beret will go hand in hand with Malú, María José Llergo is Pablo Alborán’s advisor and Greeicy will sit next to Alejandro Sanz.

23.35 / The 1

‘Practically magic’

Practical magic. United States, 1998 (99 minutes). Director: Griffin Dunne. Int .: Sandra Bullock, Nicole Kidman, Aidan Quinn.

Griffin Dunne, actor who made his debut in the world of filmmaking with Addicted to love he surrounded himself with a well-known cast – leading the way, Sandra Bullock and Nicole Kidman – to shape this soulless fantasy comedy. Two young women, raised by single aunts and dedicated to witchcraft, will have to pay a very high price (losing all the men who fall in love with them) to continue with the magical family tradition.

23.45 / Movistar Action

‘Sleepy Hollow’

United States, 1999 (97 minutes). Director: Tim Burton. Performers: Christina Ricci, Johnny Depp, Miranda Richardson, Michael Gambon.

The always surprising Tim Burton once again showed that after Ed Wood he was still in a state of grace with this tale of gothic horror, spiced up with very successful touches of comedy and a careful setting. Inspired by the famous Washington Irving tale, it tells the story of a New York police inspector who goes to a remote town, Sleepy Hollow, to investigate the gruesome murders committed by a legendary headless horseman.

24.00 / The 2

‘Thematic night’ opens the pages of terror

The thematic night This week addresses what lies behind some of the most famous horror stories of recent times. The glow, Item or Amerycan Psycho they are part of the collective imagination of terror. The first documentary of the night, ‘Stephen King, a necessary evil’, stars Stephen King, considered, since the mid-1970s, the king of terror. In this work, Stephen King talks about his childhood memories, his youth in a small town in Maine and his working methods, but also about fighting his inner demons, especially alcohol addiction. In the second, ‘Murderer, broker and psychopath: American Psycho’, it is shown as, in the 90s, the harshness of the description of the murders in the novel American psycho it discredited its author, Brat Easton Ellis. Politics, money, sexuality, capitalist frenzy, excessive consumption: the book was a portrait of contemporary America. Thirty years later, he is still a benchmark in horror stories.

1.45 / Movistar Drama

‘The unstoppable Will Hunting’

Good will hunting. United States, 1997 (122 minutes). Director: Gus van Sant. Cast: Robin Williams, Matt Damon, Ben Affleck.

After gaining a foothold on the independent film scene with films such as My Private Idaho and Cowboy Drugstore, Gus van Sant teamed up with Hollywood commercial cinema in this engaging drama, which focuses its attention on a rebellious young man with a highly intellectual capacity. above normal and his strange relationship with a psychologist. Oscar for best original screenplay, written by actors Ben Affleck and Matt Damon, and another for Robin Williams.

