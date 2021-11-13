What to watch in streaming – On crimes and lawyers: 4 series to watch the weekend

There is a series that has become a cult classic, another that deals with a murder that shakes the lives of the inhabitants of a town, a drama about a professor of Criminal Law who is involved in a crime, and another with where every season it is based on actual crimes and legal processes.

Law & Order SVU

With 23 seasons, the series created by Dick wolf takes place in the Special Victims Unit of a police headquarters in Manhattan, New York. The crimes, the judicial and legal processes involved and the personal lives of the police officers are narrated.

The protagonists are Olivia Benson and Elliot Stabler, played by Mariska hargitay and Christopher meloni, two detectives who have worked together for many years. In general, crimes are based on real cases, most of them related to sexual violence. It is an intense and exciting series that, on many occasions, shows the cracks in the American judicial system.





Mare of Easttown

Starring Kate winslet, the miniseries is about the aftermath of a murder that shakes the town of Easttown, Pennsylvania. The plot focuses both on the police investigation and the crisis of the character played by Winslet, Mare, who is grieving the death of her son while taking care of her grandson and watching her ex-husband start a new life.

Little by little, the secrets of the characters are revealed and the investigation becomes more complex. It is a series with a strong female protagonist, endearing characters and difficult bonds. It premiered this year and can be seen on HBO Max.





American Crime Story

Each season tells a separate story; the first, The People v. OJ Simpson, represents the trial of one of the most famous murders of recent times in the United States. The second season is The Assassination of Gianni Versace, centered on the death of the Italian fashion designer, and the latest, Impeachment, premiered in September this year and tells of the former president’s sex scandal Bill clinton. The fourth season is already underway and will deal with the aftermath of Hurricane Katrina.

The series was created by Scott alexander and Larry Karaszewski, with the production of Ryan murphy and Brad Falchuk, filmmakers of American horror story. The cast is composed of Clive owen (like Bill Clinton), John Travolta (as Robert Schapiro), Edgar Ramirez (Gianni Versace) and Beanie Feldstein (as Monica Lewinsky), among other actors.





How to Get Away with Murder

The protagonist is Analise Keating, played by Viola Davis, a professor of Criminal Law at a prestigious Philadelphia university. In addition, Analise works at a law firm, where some of her best students join to learn the trade. In his classes, he teaches how to defend a murderer; Throughout the series, the lawyers are involved in a crime and must put their knowledge to use.

How to Get Away With Murder It has 6 seasons and 90 episodes; the last chapter was released in 2020. The main cast is made up of Alfred Enoch, Billy brown, Jack Falahee, Liza weil and Aja naomi king.





FGM