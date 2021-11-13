What is the real name of Pedro Pascal and other known actors?

One of the actors of the moment, is undoubtedly the Chilean Pedro Pascal, thanks to his appearances in the series The Mandalorian. Thanks to his upcoming role in The Last of Us, he promises to be one of the biggest names on television. However, what many do not know about Pedro Pascal is that, in theory, this is not his real name.

Like many actors and actresses in film and television, Pedro Pascal decided to put another name in the credits of his films. The reasons? These vary depending on each star, from familiar nicknames or others that were simply easier for the media to pronounce as published by Rock & Pop.cl.

Actors who don’t use their real names

Pedro Pascal

Although the name of Pedro Pascal is one of the most beloved by Chileans, this is not in theory his real name. The Chilean actor is really named José Balmaceda, but he prefers to use Pedro and Pascal, his middle name and last name, respectively, because it is easier to pronounce in the United States.

Oscar Isaac

Like his friend, Oscar Isaac also has a more Latin name than he actually uses. Isaac is actually his middle name and his name is Óscar Hernández, which makes a lot of sense for someone who was born in Guatemala. However, the first one is easier to pronounce in English.

Meryl streep

One of the most legendary actresses in cinema, in fact she was born under another name. Meryl Streep is actually called Mary Louise Streep, a name that curiously had her character in the HBO hit Big Little Lies.

Joaquin phoenix

Not just one, not just two. Joaquin Phoenix has actually had three names throughout his career. The actor was actually born Joaquín Rafael Bottom but his entire family decided to adopt the Phoenix surname after leaving a religious sect. Also, he started his career as Leaf Phoenix, to sound more interesting like his brothers River and Rain.

Vin Diesel

Fans of the Fast and Furious franchise know its protagonist as Vin Diesel. However, this is nowhere near his real name. The actor was born Mark Sinclair, but used his mother’s maiden name, Vincent, and his nickname for the amount of energy he had, Diesel.

Jennifer Aniston

Jennifer Aniston became the queen of television thanks to starring in Friends. However, this could perhaps be a bit more complex with his real name. And the actress was actually born as Jennifer Linn Anastassakis

Olivia wilde

Actress and director Olivia Wilde promises to be one of the names to watch for years to come. However, she was born as Olivia Cockburn and changed her last name to honor her favorite author: Oscar Wilde. How will Harry Styles tell you?

Jamie foxx

Actor. Comedian. Singer. Jamie Foxx has become one of the hottest names of his generation. Except, this is not his real name. The Baby Driver actor was actually born Eric Marlon Bishop but preferred a more ambiguous name, feeling that female comedians fared better.

Natalie Portman

Oscar-winning actress Natalie Portman was born in the city of Jerusalem, where she was baptized with an Israeli name. Portman was born Neta-Lee Hershlag, but decided to take her grandmother’s last name and Americanize her first name.