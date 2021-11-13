What happened? The main Xbox account on Twitter ceased to exist

Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord / Forums / Telegram

Want to tag Xbox in a meme on Twitter but can’t? Did you want to visit the main account of the brand to see if there is an interesting news but instead you found an error message? Do not worry, it is not your internet or browser that is failing.

The thing is, the main Xbox account on Twitter is not available at the moment. It seems that the phenomenon manifested itself a few minutes ago and, at the time of writing, the company has not yet issued a statement on any of its other social networks where it addresses the situation.

Image via Twitter

Likewise, it is important to emphasize that the Xbox Twitter accounts for Mexico, Spain and other regions work normally. The same applies to the official Xbox Support account and the Microsoft account. For their part, the profiles on Instagram and Facebook are active and seem to have no problems.

Stein, the social media manager for Xbox, posted on his personal Twitter account that he is already aware of the situation and is already working on a solution. While he did not reveal the cause of the problem, he hinted in a mocking tone that he was the cause. So the main Xbox account should be online soon.

