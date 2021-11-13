“We shouldn’t take unnecessary risks today.”

Checo Pérez explained why he did not attack Carlos Sainz’s Ferrari without restrictions

Czech Pérez justified his fourth place in the sprint classification that was experienced in the Brazilian Grand Prix and lose third position to Carlos Sainz, who won two places and will start ahead of the Mexican.

After the competition, Czech Pérez He asserted that looking for third place was taking a risk, as a contact could send him back on the starting grid. “We shouldn’t take unnecessary risks for today.”

Christian Horner and Checo Pérez in the Red Bull garage. Getty

Despite this, Czech Pérez recognized that both he and his partner Max Vertsappen they had a bad start, since Valtteri Bottas got pole.

“We got off to a bad start. I think Max had a worse start. I lost position to Sainz. Then in the first laps we were going better, but the tires got hot ”, he declared.

The pilot of Red bull He was clear when expressing that tomorrow he will look for third position and look for the podium, since tomorrow will be the distribution of important points and as a team they are looking for the constructors’ championship.

“I hope tomorrow from the start to be more aggressive and go through those points,” he said. Czech Pérez.

At some point in the race, Red Bull number 11 from Guadalajara will have to put up with Lewis Hamilton’s Mercedes 44, who was very close to Checo in the Sprint despite starting last.

Hamilton was suspended after his DRS failed technical tests on Friday. The sanction was announced an hour and a half before the test. In addition, Lewis owes another penalty for changing the Power Unit’s internal combustion engine, so instead of starting fifth, he will start from the 10th box.

After the Brazilian GP there will be three races left. The Sao Paulo Grand Prix is the 19th date. Max verstappen defends the drivers ‘championship lead against Lewis Hamilton and Mercedes wants to maintain the lead in the constructors’ championship.