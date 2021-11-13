Warner promotes ‘Matrix: Resurrections’ with thousands of interactive NFTs

Matrix it is becoming more and more real. And no, we are not talking about metaverse that Facebook is developing. Before the premiere, the virtual universe of the Wachowski sisters will be transformed into a series of NFT products specials as a method of promoting the film The Matrix: Resurrections, which will be released in theaters around the planet on next December 22 with the return of Keanu Reeves in his role as Neo. Warner’s move has not sat all right.

Unique avatars based on Matrix

Hollywood has turned to the NFTs, a very particular way of encouraging collecting and impulsive purchases based on the largest film licenses. We are talking about digital art products, pictures, songs, animations, avatars or gifs, which, in the form of so-called Non Fungible Tokens, Or what is the same, unique and non-replaceable digital objects if we were to do a digital translation, they are taking over the merchandising divisions of large companies. Basically, it is the way to bring the world of collectibles, limited editions and incunabula to the internet. These Matrix avatars, report from The Hollywood Reporter, they can be used in various virtual services.





According to their managers, they will be launched in association with the social platform NFT Nifty’s, that create over 100,000 avatars and sell them for $ 50 each starting November 30. The avatars will represent characters that live in the Matrix, with the typical aesthetic of the saga, showing unique and non-transferable designs. Once purchased, on December 16, all buyers will be able to choose to take the blue pill, who will keep his avatar in the Matrix, or a red pill, which will transform him into a resistance fighter against machines. To make the purchase attractive, other challenges and options will be distributed and announced in the coming months that will allow users to update their avatars or win new NFTs based on the series.

“ The choice of the users reflects that of the characters in the saga, who take the red pill to escape the Matrix

“We really believe that that theme, digital identity and choice, and owning that identity, fits well with the themes of the saga. The Matrix“explained Jeff Marsilio, CEO and co-founder of Nifty’s. “It was an opportunity to take what was already a good idea, an NFT avatar, and take it further,” he clarifies. Warner has been experimenting with NFT since the beginning of this year. Space Jam had its own, Dune as well, and it seems that other films will have collections of their own in the coming months. This has not liked all the followers and viewers, who think that it is an uncomfortable fashion that encourages digital consumerism, speculation and what could be a new digital bubble.

“It’s another point of contact for fans to get involved, and another way we can entertain and deliver great content.”They explained from Warner. However, directors like Quentin Tarantino have jumped on the bandwagon by releasing NFTs based on inditex sequences of Pulp fiction.