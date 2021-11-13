Veterans Day 2021: free donut and coffee at Krispy Kreme

Getty

It’s Veterans Day 2021, and many American businesses celebrate it by offering veterans and service members free or discounted products today. One such place is Krispy Kreme. The chain is offering free coffee and donuts to eligible customers today.

Heavy confirmed with a Krispy Kreme media relations spokesperson that veterans and active duty members will receive a small brewed coffee, which can be hot or iced, along with a free donut of their choice. Offer is only valid on November 11.

Customers are not required to make a purchase. There is a limit of one coffee and one donut per customer. Krispy Kreme noted on its website that the deal cannot be used to obtain a donut at a grocery or convenience store.

Veterans and military members must present military identification to receive the gift. To receive the offer, customers must enter the store or go through the drive-thru. Cannot be redeemed online or through the Krispy Kreme rewards app.

To find a Krispy Kreme location near you, check the list of stores on the company’s website. Krispy Kreme also has an online tool that you can use here.

As USA Today reports, non-military customers can still collect a free glazed donut for the remainder of the calendar year. Krispy Kreme has been offering a free donut to customers who show a valid COVID-19 vaccination card.

Dunkin ‘has seasonal donuts on the menu

Krispy Kreme currently offers a series of seasonal donuts. As the company noted on its website, veterans and active duty members are not limited in choosing free donuts. They can have any donut that is available in a specific store that includes the seasonal treats.

Donuts listed as “limited time only” on the Krispy Kreme website include:

• The Gobbler: dipped in chocolate frosting, topped with Kreme ™ chocolate and Thanksgiving chips, and decorated like a turkey with a piece of turkey face fondant and pretzels

• Pecan Pie – An Original Glazed® donut dipped in a sticky buttery pie filling, candied pecans, and crumble pie crust

• Dutch Apple Pie – a donut filled with apple pie, dipped in caramel frosting, topped with crumbled cinnamon streusel cookies, and decorated with a lattice of frosting.

• Cranberry Orange: A donut filled with cranberry, dipped in cranberry-orange glaze and finished with a drizzle of glaze.

• Chocolate Iced with Thanksgiving Sprinkles: an Original Glazed® donut dipped in chocolate frosting and topped with a Thanksgiving mix

