Verstappen reveals why he went to check Hamilton’s car

The championship leader was fined € 50,000 for touching Hamilton’s rear wing in Parc Fermé after finishing second behind his title rival in Friday’s qualifying at Interlagos. Later the car of Hamilton did not pass the technical review of the FIAas his DRS was found to open the wing more than the allowable distance.

Following an investigation whose resolution came only this Saturday, the stewards of the Brazilian Grand Prix opted to disqualify Hamilton from qualifying, while a separate review of Verstappen’s action led to his fine.

When Motorsport.com Asked to explain why he had touched Hamilton’s car, as well as his own shortly before, Verstappen replied, “Well, I was clearly looking at the spoiler.”

“So yeah, I mean, you can see in the video exactly what I did. I was looking at how much the rear wing was flexing at the time.”

Pressed further on the issue during Valtteri Bottas’ post-sprint race press conference, Verstappen said his actions “had nothing to do with the DRS, what they (the FIA) were looking at.”

In response to a question asking if he had any specific suspicions to go directly to inspect Hamilton’s spoiler, Verstappen said yes and then explained that it was related to the new load and deflection tests that were introduced at the Grand Prix of France last June.

The first row of the starting grid of the sprint race in Interlagos. Photo by: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

The intrigue has continued around this issue, with the different levels of downforce and drag produced by both the RB16B as for the W12, which often give Red Bull or Mercedes an advantage on certain tracks.

“Yes, of course there have been talks, and of course there are things that still need to be investigated, because at a certain speed the wing seems to flex,” he said.

“Of course you know that we had, at the beginning of the season, to change all the rear wings a bit due to the movement (of the rear wing at high speed).”

“But it seems like something is still happening there (at Mercedes). So that’s why I went to take a look.”

Verstappen also joked that he hoped his penalty – “a pretty big fine” – would give the stewards “a good dinner and lots of wine!”

And he added: “I hope it is a good and expensive wine, that would be good. You can also invite me to dinner; I will also pay for that dinner.”