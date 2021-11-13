Verstappen fined 50 thousand euros for touching Hamilton’s car

The first of the two worldwide investigations of the Brazilian GP this Saturday has been resolved: Verstappen will have to pay a fine of 50,000 euros for touching Hamilton’s car under parc fermé conditions.

It all came after qualifying on Friday, in which Hamilton was the fastest and got four tenths from his Red Bull rival. The F1 technical commissioner informed the commissioners of a possible technical infringement in the Englishman’s Mercedes, and there began an investigation of the seven-time champion.

However, later a key video would appear on social networks, recorded by a fan from the graces of the Interlagos circuit. It showed Verstappen first inspecting his own rear wing, with which Red Bull has suffered some setbacks in recent weeks. And then he would do a similar check with Hamilton’s car, touching the DRS zone.

This action breaks a rule of the International Sports Code, which in its article 2.5.1 reads as follows: “Inside the Parc Fermé, only assigned officials can enter. No operation, verification, set-up or repair is allowed unless it is authorized by the same officials or by applicable regulations “.

For this reason, on Friday night Verstappen was summoned to testify before commissioners along with a representative of his team on Saturday morning in Brazil, at 9:30 a.m. (1:30 p.m. in Spain).

What Verstappen did is something we have seen numerous times from other drivers in the pitlane and on the grid, without consequences. However, since it was precisely the area investigated in the Mercedes W12, the matter was complicated.

The German team, although it seems little credible, could claim that Verstappen’s touch altered the piece and made it illegal. But the stewards, after listening to the driver and his team, concluded that only a fine was necessary, without penalty on the grid.