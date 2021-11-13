Verstappen cited by stewards for touching Hamilton’s car

Max Verstappen will have to meet with the commissioners of the Brazilian Grand Prix of Formula 1 on Saturday morning for a possible infraction of the parc ferme regulations when carrying out a check on the car of his rival for the title, Lewis Hamilton, when the cars were already parked.

Hamilton beat the Red Bull driver to win qualifying by four tenths of a second in Friday’s session, bringing both title contenders to line up in the front row of the sprint race grid.

But Hamilton faces a possible exclusion from qualifying after the DRS element on his rear wing failed post-session checks by the FIA ​​technical delegate.

During the afternoon in Brazil a long hearing was held that was postponed until tomorrow while the commissioners wait for more elements to make a decision.

Shortly after announcing this postponement, the FIA ​​issued a bulletin confirming that Verstappen he had been summoned for a hearing at 9:30 a.m. on Saturday.

The Dutchman will meet with the stewards for an “alleged infringement of article 2.5.1 of the FIA ​​International Sporting Code”.

Article 2.5.1 of the International Sporting Code says: “Inside the Parc Fermé, only assigned officials can enter. No operation, checking, tuning or repair is allowed unless authorized by the officials themselves or by the applicable regulation ”.

A fan video from the Interlagos grandstand shows Verstappen approaching Hamilton’s car and touching his rear wing in the parc ferme, which may be a violation of the sporting regulations.

This means that both F1 title contenders are at risk of being sanctioned by the FIA ​​stewards at the Brazilian Grand Prix ahead of Saturday’s race.

The 24-lap sprint race is scheduled to start at 16:30 local time in Interlagos and will offer three points to the winning driver.

Verstappen currently leads Hamilton by 19 points at the top of the drivers’ championship, having won the last two races in the United States and Mexico.