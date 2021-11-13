Vaccination for young people between 18 and 29 years old begins in Culiacán

Sinaloa.- Long lines can be seen in the macro vaccination centers for young people de 18 to 29 years old which began today and is about to end on Friday, in the city of Culiacán.

For this population group 164 thousand doses are expected to be applied which were distributed in five macro-centers. The young people commented that they arrived early to be able to apply this first dose Sinovac and protect yourself against the virus.

Unlike the other weeks that the population over 30 were vaccinated, long lines were observed in the Figlostase event hall, this time it was flowing very quickly and without so much line while the María del Rosario gym had a line kilometric since the young people were arriving early in the morning, some even commented that they arrived from 6:00 am.

Read more: Red Cross attends 410 motorcycle accidents so far this year in Culiacán

The vaccination centers in Culiacán are in the Constitución Center, Revolución Park, Figlostase Events Center, Plaza Sendero, Ninth Military Zone and in the María Rosario Espinoza sports center.

Today we will be vaccinating young people with surnames from A to C, on Tuesday from D to K, on ​​Wednesday from L to Ñ, Thursday from O to R and on Friday from S to Z every day with their respective schedules.