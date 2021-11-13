Uruguay vs. Argentina – Match Report – November 12, 2021

(ESPN.com) – Argentina prevailed against Uruguay in the Champion of the Century by date 13 of the South American Qualifiers. Scaloni’s team was effective and made the difference at the beginning with a great goal from Di María, who took advantage of a bad start from the bottom of Uruguay to open his foot and put it out of reach of Fernando Muslera.

Despite the victory, Scaloni’s team was uncomfortable in the game, with Uruguay that pressured them from the start with a crowded midfield and with young players with a lot of legs. La Celeste tried Lucas Torreira as a stopper midfielder and released Vecino and Bentancur, in addition to squeezing the Albicelestes side with Nández and Brian Rodríguez.

The visitors imposed conditions after the advantage, having the ball and waiting for Uruguay to come to pressure them, but Tabárez’s team had to regulate the intensity shown in the first minutes and the passage that followed after the goal was one of possession without attack. .

However, as the minutes went by, the Celeste grew again and made the rival defense uncomfortable through Luis Suárez, the only striker on the court. The Salta player improved his level a lot and bothered the rival centrals, despite the fact that he lacked a partner to hurt. Despite that, he had a shot off the stick that could have meant a draw in the first half.

Already in the second, Tabárez moved chips to seek equality: Facundo Torres and Canario Álvarez Martínez entered to accompany Suárez in attack. Peñarol players gave another freshness to the Uruguayan offense and generated chances, but they could not specify on the goal defended by “Draw” Martínez.

The clearest was a shot from the striker, which went straight to the goalkeeper’s body but escaped between his legs. Despite the fact that people were already shouting a goal, the goalkeeper recovered and managed to save the ball on the line.

Argentina, for its part, had two clear chances to expand and settle the match. One was a personal move by Papu Gómez, who piled up rivals and took a deflected left-footed shot. The other was a great combination of Nahuel Molina, who threw down a wall, rehearsed a center back and Joaquín Correa defined at the hands of Muslera.

With 15 ‘to go, Scaloni moved the bench and sent Messi to the field, whom he decided to preserve despite the fact that he was emerging as a starter.

With this victory, Argentina continues at a firm pace and stretches its streak of matches without losing, in addition to putting a foot and a half in Qatar 2022. Uruguay, for its part, left the playoff zone after this date and adds just one point of the last twelve disputed. The consolation that remains is to have improved from the push and the game, having bothered the last champion of America in great passages of the game.