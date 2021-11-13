Uruguay vs Argentina: Argentina takes the Clsico del Rio de La Plata with a lone score by ngel Di Mara

Argentina’s national team is rapidly approaching the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, this after defeating Uruguay as a visitor (1-0) with the solitary score of ngel Di Mara in the first half. With this result, the Albiceleste rules in the Rio de La Plata after winning at the Estadio Campen del Siglo.

The locals, with the need to obtain the three points before his people, They came out with everything to the front and managed to bother the goalkeeper Martnez in the first minutes of the commitment. After the passage of time the Albiceleste settled down better in the field and little by little I managed to overcome them in the actions of the match and on the scoreboard.

7 minutes into the match, the play that changed the course of the match arrived, andThis after a left-handed shot by Angel Di Mara who placed the ball in the corner to open the scoring in Montevideo.

From the goal, Argentina was the lord and master of the game and they went into halftime with the advantage on the scoreboard.

For the complementary part, the locals had more scoring opportunities, but they could not be forceful and they missed a game that for their fans, that packed the stands of the Campen del Siglo, is of utmost importance.

PHOTO: Reuters

