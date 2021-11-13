Uruguay vs Argentina (0-1): Summary | The Albiceleste approaches Qatar

Argentina approached Qatar 2022 and it will be a matter of a maximum of two games for him to reach his classification, after this Friday he added his eighth victory of the Conmebol qualifying by beating 1-0 to Uruguay in Montevideo.

A great goal from Ángel Di María in the first minutes and the great performance of the goalkeeper, Emiliano Martinez has the Albiceleste in second place and 28 points, while the Charruas are already sixth and are in serious trouble with 16 points.

Uruguay He did not play badly, in fact he had several goals, and between failures of his players and the great performance of Draw, they ran out of points.

In fact, the match began with Uruguay’s chance to score, since just at minute 4, Brian Rodriguez he had it and he Draw he cut him off inside the area when he looked first.

They say that a missed goal is a goal received and that happened to the Garra Charrúa since at 7 ‘, Say Maria made a great goal. Received from Paulo dybala, and very cornering he released a rifle that flew and Fernando Muslera placeholder image could not save and thus came 1-0.

Luis Suarez He tried and put it on the stick and in the second shot he sent it to the side, after a good move next to Nahitan Nández at 31 ‘.

Before the break, Matías Vecino made a shot at 41 ‘in a pass from Suarez and Draw kept the ball to continue without receiving a goal.

Starting the second half, the Gunman had another goal, although he ran out of speed and the Draw he got to the ball first at 47 ‘.

Three minutes later Joaquin Piquerez He did not take advantage of the fact that Argentina fell asleep in the second half and shot badly and could not score in another clear.

It was until 59 ‘when he replied Argentina and Alejandro Gomez He sent a left-footed shot at 59 ‘very close to the post of the goal of Fernando Muslera placeholder image.

In the final part, Uruguay searched and Agustin Alvarez had two clear. At 84 ‘he finished off with a header and sent it over and at 86’ he made a shot that was stopped by the DRAW, but that escaped him and ended up staying safe.

The final whistle came and Argentina pulled out a golden trump, while for Uruguay there is already a danger of being left out of Qatar 2022.