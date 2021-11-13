Urges the IMSS Chihuahua to go to Family Medicine Units (UMF) to detect and treat penile cancer in a timely manner

Chihuahua, Chih.- The Mexican Institute of Social Security (IMSS) in Chihuahua during the Month of Comprehensive Men’s Health, will be providing personalized guidance on this issue to the male population that attends the Family Medicine Units (UMF).

The foregoing is through medical and nursing personnel, who are duly trained to provide information for optimal health care.

On this occasion, among the topics to be highlighted is penile cancer and its symptoms, so that the beneficiary is duly trained to detect any irregularity and go to his family doctor in time for timely attention.

This condition is rare and risk factors include the following: Uncircumcised men who do not keep the area under the foreskin clean, leading to the accumulation of smegma, which is a foul-smelling substance; history of genital warts or human papillomavirus (HPV); smoking and lesions in the virile member.

Symptoms of penile cancer include: sores, lumps, irritation or swelling at the tip or base, and foul-smelling discharge from under the foreskin. As the cancer progresses, symptoms may include: pain and bleeding from the penis; lumps in the groin area due to the spread of cancer to the groin lymph nodes; weight loss and difficulty urinating.

Therefore, the IMSS Chihuahua encourages the male population to know their body and be aware of any irregularity in order to detect and treat any ailment in time.