United States vs Mexico (Octagonal Final)







The game is over. Mexico loses undefeated and the leadership in the Octagonal of Concacaf



90 ‘





Four more minutes are added



89 ‘





Red card for Miles Robinson! The United States keeps 10 for stopping an attack by ‘Chucky’ Lozano



85 ‘





United States Gooooooooooooooooooal !!! Weston McKennie finds a bounced ball inside the area and coldly defines the furthest post



84 ‘





Roberto Alvarado cross that goalkeeper Steffen catches



83 ‘





Change of Mexico: Edson Álvarez leaves and Rogelio Funes Mori enters



82 ‘





Two changes from the United States: Exit Musa and Pepi; Ferreira and Acosta enter



79 ‘





Héctor Herrera’s shot that contains Steffen without rebounding



76 ‘





Two changes from Mexico: Salen Corona and Romo; Alvarado and Carlos Rodríguez enter



75 ‘





Gooooooooooooooal from the United States !!! Weah overflows on the right side and sends a cross for the appearance of Christian Pulisic who finishes off with a header and opens the scoring



72 ‘





Mexico suffers to control the game against the United States







70 ‘





United States change: Aaronson leaves and Pulisic enters



68 ‘





Conato of anger that leaves Steffen, McKennie and Luis ‘Chaka’ Rodríguez admonished



65 ‘





Mexico has no way out, but manages to contain the attacks of the United States



62 ‘





The United States seizes the ball, Mexico has a hard time the game



58 ‘





The United States continues to generate danger from the sides and Mexico plays in its field



55 ‘





Mexico tries to attack, but cannot cross the center of the field with a controlled ball



52 ‘





Close to the United States !! Pepi’s shot that goes over the Mexican arch



49 ‘





Mexico is saved !! Weston McKennie’s shot that goes right to the location of Ochoa and the Mexican goalkeeper sends the ball to a corner kick



47 ‘





The United States begins the second half with great intensity







Start the complementary part !!







Mexico and United States equal scoreless after 45 minutes in Cincinnati











The first half is over



45 + 1 ‘





Yellow card for Luis Romo for cutting a McKennie advance



Four. Five’





One more minute is added



41





Close to the United States !! Aaronson’s header that goes aside before the complacency of ‘Chaka’ Rodríguez



38 ‘





Robinson’s shot that goes off the Mexican goal



35 ‘





Mexico falls into inaccuracies and cannot get out of its field



33 ‘





Weah’s powerful center that Gallardo deflects and the ball goes over Ochoa’s goal



30 ‘





Excuse me ‘Tecatito’ !! ‘Chucky’ Lozano once again leaves the Porto man alone in the area, but he does not hit the ball well and sends it to the side of the goal



26 ‘





The United States presses in the center of the field and that is where the duel takes place



23′





Mexico no longer manages to get close to the United States goal



twenty’





The United States seeks to enforce the aerial game against Mexico







18 ‘





Oootraaa veeezzz Steffen !! The United States goalkeeper again denies the goal to Tri, now he stops a shot from ‘Chucky’ Lozano



fifteen’





Raúl Jiménez gets into the area, but fails to define before the good mark of the US defense



12 ‘





Catch it Steffen !! Edson Álvarez tried his left leg and forced the US goalkeeper to launch himself to send the ball to a corner kick



10 ‘





Center to the first post looking for Weah, but between two Americans they get in the way and Héctor Herrera rejects headlong



7 ‘





Weah’s shot that Guillermo Ochoa controls without problems



5′





Dangerous center of Weah that Ricardo Pepi cannot finish off with his right leg



2′





Good stroke of ‘Chucky’ Lozano who finds ‘Tecatito’, but the Porto man abuses driving and loses the ball







The game starts !!







Now the notes of the United States national anthem are playing







The Mexican national anthem is sung first







Teams take to the pitch for the ceremony of the national anthems







Mexico lineup: Ochoa; Gallardo, Vásquez, Domínguez, Rodríguez; Romo, Álvarez, Herrera; Corona, Lozano and Jiménez







United States Lineup: Steffen; Yedlin, Robinson, Zimmerman, Robinson; Musah, Adams, McKennie; Weah, Aaronson and Pepi