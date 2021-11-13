United States vs Mexico (Octagonal Final)

minute by minute
-
USA
-
Mexico
-
The game is over. Mexico loses undefeated and the leadership in the Octagonal of Concacaf
-
90 ‘
Four more minutes are added
-
89 ‘
Red card for Miles Robinson! The United States keeps 10 for stopping an attack by ‘Chucky’ Lozano
-
85 ‘
United States Gooooooooooooooooooal !!! Weston McKennie finds a bounced ball inside the area and coldly defines the furthest post
-
84 ‘
Roberto Alvarado cross that goalkeeper Steffen catches
-
83 ‘
Change of Mexico: Edson Álvarez leaves and Rogelio Funes Mori enters
-
82 ‘
Two changes from the United States: Exit Musa and Pepi; Ferreira and Acosta enter
-
79 ‘
Héctor Herrera’s shot that contains Steffen without rebounding
-
76 ‘
Two changes from Mexico: Salen Corona and Romo; Alvarado and Carlos Rodríguez enter
-
75 ‘
Gooooooooooooooal from the United States !!! Weah overflows on the right side and sends a cross for the appearance of Christian Pulisic who finishes off with a header and opens the scoring
-
72 ‘
Mexico suffers to control the game against the United States
-
70 ‘
United States change: Aaronson leaves and Pulisic enters
-
68 ‘
Conato of anger that leaves Steffen, McKennie and Luis ‘Chaka’ Rodríguez admonished
-
65 ‘
Mexico has no way out, but manages to contain the attacks of the United States
-
62 ‘
The United States seizes the ball, Mexico has a hard time the game
-
58 ‘
The United States continues to generate danger from the sides and Mexico plays in its field
-
55 ‘
Mexico tries to attack, but cannot cross the center of the field with a controlled ball
-
52 ‘
Close to the United States !! Pepi’s shot that goes over the Mexican arch
-
49 ‘
Mexico is saved !! Weston McKennie’s shot that goes right to the location of Ochoa and the Mexican goalkeeper sends the ball to a corner kick
-
47 ‘
The United States begins the second half with great intensity
-
Start the complementary part !!
-
Mexico and United States equal scoreless after 45 minutes in Cincinnati
-
The first half is over
-
45 + 1 ‘
Yellow card for Luis Romo for cutting a McKennie advance
-
Four. Five’
One more minute is added
-
41
Close to the United States !! Aaronson’s header that goes aside before the complacency of ‘Chaka’ Rodríguez
-
38 ‘
Robinson’s shot that goes off the Mexican goal
-
35 ‘
Mexico falls into inaccuracies and cannot get out of its field
-
33 ‘
Weah’s powerful center that Gallardo deflects and the ball goes over Ochoa’s goal
-
30 ‘
Excuse me ‘Tecatito’ !! ‘Chucky’ Lozano once again leaves the Porto man alone in the area, but he does not hit the ball well and sends it to the side of the goal
-
26 ‘
The United States presses in the center of the field and that is where the duel takes place
-
23′
Mexico no longer manages to get close to the United States goal
-
twenty’
The United States seeks to enforce the aerial game against Mexico
-
18 ‘
Oootraaa veeezzz Steffen !! The United States goalkeeper again denies the goal to Tri, now he stops a shot from ‘Chucky’ Lozano
-
fifteen’
Raúl Jiménez gets into the area, but fails to define before the good mark of the US defense
-
12 ‘
Catch it Steffen !! Edson Álvarez tried his left leg and forced the US goalkeeper to launch himself to send the ball to a corner kick
-
10 ‘
Center to the first post looking for Weah, but between two Americans they get in the way and Héctor Herrera rejects headlong
-
7 ‘
Weah’s shot that Guillermo Ochoa controls without problems
-
5′
Dangerous center of Weah that Ricardo Pepi cannot finish off with his right leg
-
2′
Good stroke of ‘Chucky’ Lozano who finds ‘Tecatito’, but the Porto man abuses driving and loses the ball
-
The game starts !!
-
Now the notes of the United States national anthem are playing
-
The Mexican national anthem is sung first
-
Teams take to the pitch for the ceremony of the national anthems
-
Mexico lineup: Ochoa; Gallardo, Vásquez, Domínguez, Rodríguez; Romo, Álvarez, Herrera; Corona, Lozano and Jiménez
-
United States Lineup: Steffen; Yedlin, Robinson, Zimmerman, Robinson; Musah, Adams, McKennie; Weah, Aaronson and Pepi
-
The Mexican National Team exposes its undefeated in the Concacaf tie heading to Qatar 2022 visiting its counterpart from the United States in Cincinnati
