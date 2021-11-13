UFC Las Vegas 42 weigh-ins: Holloway vs. Official Rodriguez as the stellar

All in order for the potential title eliminator among the ex-featherweight champion, Max holloway, and the number three of the classification, Yair Rodriguez, which serves as headliner for him UFC Fight Night Las Vegas 42.

Holloway made 146 pounds on the scale, while Rodriguez, who has not been seen on the Octagon in 25 months, logged half a pound less.

Holloway got back on the winning track earlier this year with a dominating decision win over Calvin kattar. ‘El Pantera’, on the other hand, competed for the last time in October 2019, prevailing by unanimous decision to Jeremy stephens in a rematch that co-starred the UFC Fight Night Boston.

Of all the fighters on the card, one of the two who did not give weight was Joel alvarez. The Spanish, who will headline the Preliminaries for his fight with Thiago Moses, he arrived exceeded with 1.5 pounds, so he will have to give 20% of his purse to the Brazilian.

Main Card

Max Holloway (146 pounds) vs. Yair Rodriguez (145.5 pounds)

Ben rothwell (265 pounds) vs. Mark Rogerio Lima (259 pounds)

(265 pounds) vs. Lima (259 pounds) Felicia spencer (145.5 pounds) vs. Leah letson (145 pounds)

(145.5 pounds) vs. (145 pounds) Miguel Baeza (170 pounds) vs. Khaos williams (169.5 pounds)

(170 pounds) vs. (169.5 pounds) Song yadong (135.5 pounds) vs. Julio Arce (135.5 pounds)

Preliminaries

Thiago Moisés (155 pounds) vs. Joel Alvarez (157.5 pounds)

Cynthia calvillo (126 pounds) vs. Andrea Lee (125.5 pounds)

(126 pounds) vs. (125.5 pounds) Sean Woodson (14 * .5 pounds) vs. Colin Anglin (146 pounds)

(14 * .5 pounds) vs. (146 pounds) Cortney Casey (125 pounds) vs. Liana Jojua (128.5 pounds) *

(125 pounds) vs. (128.5 pounds) * Marc diakiese (156 pounds) vs. Rafael Alves (155 lbs.)

(156 pounds) vs. (155 lbs.) Kennedy Nzechukwu (205 pounds) vs. Da Un Jung (204 pounds)

UFC Las Vegas 42 is held from UFC APEX.

