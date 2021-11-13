Tsunoda had a “good talk” with Red Bull after Mexico

After giving his AlphaTauri teammate, Gasly, a slipstream in the last run of Q3 at the Mexican GP, ​​Tsunoda became an unexpected protagonist when Pérez and Verstappen reached the point of the circuit where the Japanese was in his final laps quick sorting.

Yuki Tsunoda went off the track in the esses to clear the way for Sergio Pérez, but that distracted the Mexican driver, who also finished out. For his part, Max Verstappen relaxed when he saw the cars ahead, considering that there would be yellow flags, and that was the end of his lap.

Red Bull director Christian Horner questioned after the session what the young man had done, but AlphaTauri boss Franz Tost defended the rookie, saying he couldn’t do more to pull away.

Analysis:

Speaking in Brazil on Thursday, Tsunoda said his AlphaTauri team supported his theory that he couldn’t do anything else with the information they gave him, and revealed that he had also spoken to Red Bull about the situation.

“Yes, we talked a lot about Q3,” Tsunoda said.

“Engineers agree that he couldn’t do anything more than that in that situation. But also at the same time, we can clearly see that there is scope we have to learn from radio conversations.”

“I think we had more information before that or if he was asking for more information I think we could have prevented it. It was a really unfortunate situation.”

“I also spoke to Red Bull the next day and we had a good chat and also heard their point of view on Q3.”

“So it was a shame and we have to learn from it and try not to do the same next time.”

Tsunoda was going to start at the back of the grid in Mexico due to an engine penalty and then retired in the race after a collision on the first lap, specifically at Turn 1.

Pierre Gasly was able to finish the race in fourth place, as ‘the best of the rest’ and leading the middle area of ​​the grid comfortably. In fact, the points he achieved allowed his team to tie Alpine for fifth in the constructors’ standings.

Also read:

Tsunoda said the battle with Alpine is “very close” and “very exciting”, but is clear that AlphaTauri had the fastest car for the last four races.

“We know that especially from the second half of the season, we have a faster car and we have confidence, and especially in Mexico we showed a good performance,” analyzed Tsunoda.

“Getting important points certainly helps the team and of course we are also aiming for fifth place in the constructors’ championship.”

“To achieve that, every race counts and I have to help the team to achieve it.”

“It will be difficult especially for me. The only track I have driven on previously is Abu Dhabi and this weekend we repeat with the new format, with only one free practice session before qualifying, so it will not be easy.” .

“But we know we have a faster car, we just have to put everything in order.”