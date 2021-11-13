Travieso Arce exploded against the critics of Canelo Álvarez: “Do not be envious, work”

The Mexican sparked controversy after his undisputed victory in the super middleweight category (Photo: Joe Camporeale / REUTERS)

With the recent winning of the undisputed title at 168 pounds, Saul Canelo Álvarez went into the history books of world boxing. At the same time, he placed himself in the spotlight of critics and fans, who continually debate the role of Guadalajara in the annals of boxing. Although various former athletes have criticized and decried his achievement, others like George Naughty Arce praised his career and criticized those who doubt his potential with the gloves.

The former world champion took advantage of the audience on his verified profile of Twitter to express its opinion on the most recent lawsuit of the Canelo. In the audiovisual material he gave credit for the phrase that states “The Mexican is the worst enemy of the Mexican” and regretted that a sector of the fans cannot recognize the relevance of the best pound for pound in the world having Mexican nationality.

“No matter who likes it, (Canelo) is the best pound for pound in the world today. We have the best pound for pound, we have the best coach today, Eddy Reynoso. I wish and in Mexico there were more Checo Pérez, more Chicharitos, more Julio Urías, more Canelo Álvarez. We are a cradle of champions, but they know who our worst enemy is, ourselves because we pull ourselves like crabs. Do not be envious. Work, ”he said.

Mexican boxer Jorge Arce defended Canelo Álvarez’s legacy and considered him the best in the world today (Photo: Alex Cruz / EFE)



And it is that one of the dissatisfied voices that made themselves sound the most was that of Juan Manuel Márquez. The former professional boxer denied that the achievements that Álvarez has obtained so far, among which the undisputed super middleweight championship, as well as the belts in four different divisions, are enough to crown him as the best in the history of Mexican boxing.

“The history of Mexican boxing is very rich. It has a lot. Can’t you say that the Canelo may be the best ever when we’ve seen the best. Chávez, for example, those who have faced the best of the best, those who have not had support in any way, of any kind, “he declared.

However, upon hearing his statement, Érik Terrible Morales came out to defend the prestigious legacy of Guadalajara. Referring to the controversial comments, he said that Márquez is “bitter about life”, although he recognized that it was difficult for him to develop his career. However, he added that “If he is going to be an idol or not Canelo, it is a matter of the public. We boxers cannot decide who are the good guys or who are the bad guys ”.

In addition to his championships in four different divisions, Canelo became the first Mexican to win all the belts in one category (Photo: Joe Camporeale / REUTERS)

Meanwhile, the Naughty Arce considered that the criticisms of the best pound for pound in the world are motivated by the discipline and personality that he has forged, both sportingly and personally. “If he were a womanizing, drunk, disrespectful man who was in the canteens and had no money, people would put him as an idol, but since the nose is respectful, serious, elegant, businessman, people don’t like him”he continued.

In the same way, he assured that the challenge overcome against Caleb Plant left him satisfied by the resistance that the American boxer exerted above the ring. Even, the confidence in the performance of Saúl Álvarez was such that the Naughty dared to bet on the knockout, as happened the night of November 6 at the MGM Grand Hotel in Las Vegas, Nevada.

As the debates continue, Canelo He took advantage of the break after his last engagement in 2021 to take a vacation in Paris, France, along with his wife Fernanda Gómez. That way you can get enough air to be able to face the commitments you have planned, together with Eddy Reynoso, for 2022.

