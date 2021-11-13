Tom Hanks reveals with what role he has suffered the most physically … and it is not that of ‘Castaway’

Tom Hanks He has gifted us with many wonderful performances throughout his career, from the endearing Forrest Gump to Captain John H. Miller in ‘Saving Private Ryan‘and being Chuck Noland in’Castaway‘.

In all these roles, the actor has had scenes in which we saw him give everything in the battlefield. Although it is true that in ‘Castaway‘is not in the war, it could be said that that small desert island he is trapped in is his Vietnam.

And there is no doubt that these roles were the most complicated for Tom, especially his character in ‘Castaway’. But it seems that it was not his hardest role and it was the actor himself who wanted to reveal what it was. The answer has left speechless to more than one. You can also see it in the video above.

“My diaphragm hurt”: Tom Hanks tells how he suffered playing Woody in ‘Toy Story’

He has been to Vietnam twice and on a desert island surviving on what he could, but the hardest experience he had was be a toy. And it seems that Tom did not have any easy sessions when it came to shooting Woody in ‘Toy story‘.

Andy’s toy seems to have given the actor more of a headache, leaving him shattered after the recordings from the movie: “Well, the truth is that I have never been to a recording studio for Woody without wish it was over the session. Because he is a rigid person. Everything he’s going through is a crisis of his moment, “Tom explains in BBC Radio 1.

And he ends by counting: “And being on my feet and not being able to move, because you can’t get away from the microphone and embody this, just thinking about it makes me stiff as well. I have driven home after four or five hours, sometimes six hours of recording, and my diaphragm ached. It hurt me“.

