Tom Cruise on TikTok ?: The technology that confuses even the most fanatic | Technology

In an airport surrounded by people who do not ask for autographs, posing in front of a mirror or simply talking to the camera … this is how we can see Tom Cruise on TikTok.

A very relaxed stance for an actor who is addicted to adrenaline, but not to social media, so why do we see it constantly?

The reality is that Cruise never recorded these videos, but it is an advanced technology that allows us to see “the actor” in his “most intimate moments” and that even confuses fans of Mission Impossible.

Tom Cruise is “DeepTomCruise”

At first glance it seems that it is Tom Cruise, but when you hear his voice, things change radically: it is not the actor who is acting for the camera. Sometimes, however, it is impossible not to empathize with the idea that it really is him and he is using a voice distorter, just like in his famous movies.

This is possible thanks to a deepfake, a technology that according to Infobae is born from two concepts “the deep learning, as deep learning of artificial intelligence systems is known, and the word fake, that is to say, “false”.

According to the portal, there are different types of free tools to implement this technique that has some Cruise fans confused, for example, FaceSwap, a free open source software.

In this case, the account called “Deeptomcruise”, which has been on TikTok since February and has published more than 20 videos of the “actor” that are false, captures the attention of millions of users but warns from the beginning in its description that it is a parody.

But who is behind the popular videos? Is about Chris Ume, a Belgian artist who has worked on a brilliant representation of celebrity through AI technology and who, according to Yahoo! highlights, has earned the respect of the entire industry for his work.

The developer is at the helm of Metaphysic, a development company that creates tools and software of artificial intelligence to create these types of hyper-realistic pieces, even on a large scale, where you can engage with fantasy without even realizing it.

However, you are not alone in your work. To achieve videos so similar to the real actor, he contacted Miles Fisher, the interpreter who bears a great resemblance to Cruise and has worked as a double for him and who did not hesitate to share and praise his videos through his Instagram account.

The couple impresses with the level of perfection they achieve, since Fisher puts on glasses, masks, dresses, wears hats, runs his hand over his face and hair, but even so, his face of Cruise never changes.

In this way we can see the star performing the activities of any tiktoker in front of the camera, something that usually a celebrity of his style would not think or do.

@deeptomcruise My 🐢 impression… ♬ origineel geluid – Tom

The dangers of deepfake technology

Although it is an entertaining technology, it also has dangers. In fact, platforms such as Facebook or even TikTok are prohibited from uploading this type of content according to their use policies, where they declare that they cannot be impersonated or falsely declare the identity of another person.

The case of the “Deeptomcruise” is explained because he immediately declares in his account that it is a parody … but what would happen if he did not?

At that moment the dangers begin with this technology that can also be used to expose false content, fake news or impersonate to carry out actions that reverse a greater danger.

An example is the case discovered by VICE journalists, who pointed out in a report that they found the application Deepnude, which for $ 50 would take a picture of a woman and remove her clothes to make her look naked, in a very realistic way.

The programmer, who after the article eliminated the application, created the software in order to generate a new image of a naked person, something that was only applicable for images of women, since in a test carried out by the medium to a image of a man, was modified with a very realistic vulva.

Thus, it would be a technique that mainly affects women, since they use their image to maliciously spread, and without their consent, pornography.

The above, however, is not the only example. Technology has been used to spread false information with the faces of renowned journalists, thereby making completely false statements seem true. They have even shown Oprah Winfrey dancing in front of the camera with tea in hand.

Advances in technology and the passage of time have made the improvements that these types of videos have even more incredible. But always, always there is the solution to discover the false records.

As highlighted by Businnes Insider, researchers from the University of Albania They claimed that it can be identified through blinking.

“Our method is based on the detection of the blinking of the eyes in the videos, which is a physiological signal that is not well represented in those videos that have been synthesized,” they pointed out.

Although it is a very specific detail that probably few will notice and that, surely, you had not noticed in the videos of the fake Tom Cruise. Have you come across any?