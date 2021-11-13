Today’s Matches: Qualification for the Qatar 2022 World Cup, live: Results and which teams already have a ticket to the World Cup

ORna new FIFA date has arrived; and with it many national teams return to activity within the Qualifiers towards the Qatar 2022 World Cup.
There are some teams that already know that they will be in the Qatar World Cup next year, and others that They will be looking for their World Cup pass this weekend.
Here we leave you an update regarding the definition of the 31 available places, to see action in the Arabian Peninsula by the end of next year
Which teams have already qualified for the Qatar 2022 World Cup?
The national team of Qatar, as tournament hosts, you already have your direct pass to the Worldcup; while the national teams of Denmark and Germany, after currently leading Group F and J with 24 points, within the UEFA qualifying round respectively, they have already secured their ticket to the World Cup.
Finally, the Brazilian national team, after their victory against Colombia on November 11, became the fourth classified selection, and the first of the American continent.
Qatar 2021 World Cup | Classified at the moment
- Qatar
- Denmark
- Germany
- Brazil
How many countries will qualify for the 2022 World Cup?
There are a total of 32 teams that will see participation in the Qatar 2022 World Cup, this edition being the last to have such a number of participants, since it is planned that by the 2026 World Cup the number of participating teams will reach 48.
How many passes get tickets in each of the FIFA federations?
They are a total of 31 the passes destined to be distributed among the six existing confederations. Each one has a specific number of tickets to distribute, which are divided as follows:
- AFC (Asian Football Confederation) | 4.5 places
- CAF (African Football Confederation) | 5 places
- Concacaf (Confederation of North America, Central America and the Caribbean of Football) | 3.5 places
- Conmebol (South American Football Confederation) | 4.5 places
- OFC (Oceana Football Confederation | 0.5 seats
- UEFA (Union of European Football Federations) | 13 places
It is worth mentioning that the fifth place of the Asian confederation, the fifth place of the South American confederation, the fourth place of the Concacaf and the champion of the confederation of oceana They will contest two available tickets within an international repechage.
General table of positions towards Qatar 2022, by federation
AFC
AFC | Third Round | Group A
- Irn | 13 points
- South Korea | 11 points
- Lebanon | 5 points
- Iraq | 4 points
- United Arab Emirates | 3 points
- Syria | 2 points
AFC | Third Round | B Group
- Saudi Arabia | 13 points
- Australia | 10 points
- Japan | 9 points
- Omn | 7 points
- China | 4 points
- Vietnam | 0 points
The first two places in each group qualify for the World Cup, while third places face off, and the winner accesses the intercontinental play-off
CAF
CAF | Second round | Group A
- Algeria | 13 points
- Burkina Faso | 11 points
- Niger | 4 points
- Djibouti | 0 points
CAF | Second round | B Group
- Tunisia | 10 points
- Equatorial Guinea | 7 points
- Zambia | 4 points
- Mauritania | 1 points
CAF | Second round | Group C
- Nigeria | 9 points
- Cape Verde | 7 points
- Central African Republic | 4 points
- Liberia | 3 points
CAF | Second round | Group D
- Marfl Coast | 10 points
- Cameroon | 9 points
- Malawi | 3 points
- Mozambique | 1 point
CAF | Second round | Group E
- Mali | 13 points
- Uganda | 9 points
- Kenya | 3 points
- Rwanda | 1 point
CAF | Second round | Group F
- Egypt | 11 points
- Gabn | 7 points
- Libya | 6 points
- Angola | 4 points
CAF | Second round | Group G
- South Africa | 13 points
- Ghana | 10 points
- Ethiopia | 4 points
- Zimbabwe | 1 point
CAF | Second round | Group H
- Senegal | 13 points
- Togo | 5 points
- Namibia | 5 points
- Congo | 3 points
CAF | Second round | Group I
- Morocco | 15 points
- Guinea-Bisu | 5 points
- Guinea | 4 points
- Sudan | 2 points
CAF | Second round | Group J
- Benn | 10 points
- Democratic Republic of the Congo | 8 points
- Tanzania | 7 points
- Madagascar | 3 points
The winners of each group are paired in five duels, back and forth. The winners on the global scoreboard qualify for the World Cup
CONCACAF
Concacaf | Octagonal Final
- Mexico | 14 points
- United States | 11 points
- Canada | 10 points
- Panama | 8 points
- Costa Rica | 6 points
- Jamaica | 5 points
- El Salvador | 5 points
- Honduras | 3 points
The first three qualify directly, and the fourth place accedes to the intercontinental repechage.
CONMEBOL
CONMEBOL | General table
- Brazil | 34 points
- Argentina | 28 points
- Ecuador | 20 points
- Chile | 16 points
- Colombia | 16 points
- Uruguay | 16 points
- Per | 14 points
- Paraguay | 12 points
- Bolivia | 12 points
- Venezuela | 7 points
The first four qualify for the World Cup, and the fifth accesses the intercontinental playoffs.
OFC
OFC | First round
- Fiji
- Cook islands
- Solomon Islands
- New Caledonia
- New Zealand
- Pope New Guinea
- Samoa
- American Samoa
- Tahiti
- Tonga
- Vanuatu
The eleven teams They will be divided into two groups, they will face each other in a single match, and the first two of each group will have access to a round trip qualifier. The winners of each tie They access the final, and the winner of it will go to the intercontinental play-off.
UEFA
UEFA | First round | Group A
- Portugal | 17 points
- Serbia | 17 points
- Luxembourg | 9 points
- Ireland | 6 points
- Azerbaijan | 1 point
UEFA | First round | B Group
- Spain | 16 points
- Sweden | 15 points
- Greece | 9 points
- Georgia | 7 points
- Kosovo | 4 points
UEFA | First round | Group C
- Italy | 15 points
- Switzerland | 15 points
- Northern Ireland | 8 points
- Bulgaria | 8 points
- Lithuania | 3 points
UEFA | First round | Group D
- France | 12 points
- Ukraine | 9 points
- Finland | 8 points
- Bosnia and Herzegovina | 7 points
- Kazakhstan | 3 points
UEFA | First round | Group E
- Belgium | 16 points
- Czech Republic | 11 points
- Wales | 11 points
- Estonia | 4 points
- Belarus | 3 points
UEFA | First round | Group F
- Denmark | 27 points
- Scotland | 20 points
- Israel | 13 points
- Austria | 13 points
- Faroe Islands | 4 points
- Moldova | 1 points
UEFA | First round | Group G
- Netherlands | 19 points
- Norway | 17 points
- Turkey | 15 points
- Montenegro | 11 points
- Latvia | 5 points
- Gibraltar | 0 points
UEFA | First round | Group H
- Russia | 22 points
- Croatia | 20 points
- Slovakia | 11 points
- Slovenia | 11 points
- Malta | 5 points
- Cyprus | 5 points
UEFA | First round | Group I
- England | 20 points
- Poland | 20 points
- Albania | 15 points
- Hungarian | 14 points
- Andorra | 6 points
- San Marino | 0 points
UEFA | First round | Group J
- Germany | 24 points
- North Macedonian | 15 points
- Romania | 14 points
- Armenia | 12 points
- Iceland | 9 points
- Liechtenstein | 1 point
The first of each group qualify directly, while three remaining tickets to the World Cup will be contested for the ten second places in each group, plus two selections chosen from the Nations League ranking.
The twelve selections They will be paired in six semifinal duels, from which three finals will derive. The winners of each final enter the World Cup.
When and where is the Qatar World Cup 2022?
The Qatar World Cup 2022 will be carried out from November 21 to December 18, 2022, and it will be done in Qatar, located west of the Asian continent.
COVID-19 VACCINE NEWS IN MEXICO:
How to register online to get vaccinated against coronavirus?
When and where do I get vaccinated against coronavirus?
Steps and requirements to be vaccinated against coronavirus
What if the second dose of the vaccine is early or late?
Who and who cannot be vaccinated against the coronavirus in Mexico?
What documents to bring to get the vaccine?
Official vaccination schedule against Covid-19 in Mexico by state
.