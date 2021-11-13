Today’s Matches: Qualification for the Qatar 2022 World Cup, live: Results and which teams already have a ticket to the World Cup

ORna new FIFA date has arrived; and with it many national teams return to activity within the Qualifiers towards the Qatar 2022 World Cup.

There are some teams that already know that they will be in the Qatar World Cup next year, and others that They will be looking for their World Cup pass this weekend.

Here we leave you an update regarding the definition of the 31 available places, to see action in the Arabian Peninsula by the end of next year

Which teams have already qualified for the Qatar 2022 World Cup?

The national team of Qatar, as tournament hosts, you already have your direct pass to the Worldcup; while the national teams of Denmark and Germany, after currently leading Group F and J with 24 points, within the UEFA qualifying round respectively, they have already secured their ticket to the World Cup.

Finally, the Brazilian national team, after their victory against Colombia on November 11, became the fourth classified selection, and the first of the American continent.

Qatar 2021 World Cup | Classified at the moment

Qatar

Denmark

Germany

Brazil

How many countries will qualify for the 2022 World Cup?

There are a total of 32 teams that will see participation in the Qatar 2022 World Cup, this edition being the last to have such a number of participants, since it is planned that by the 2026 World Cup the number of participating teams will reach 48.

How many passes get tickets in each of the FIFA federations?

They are a total of 31 the passes destined to be distributed among the six existing confederations. Each one has a specific number of tickets to distribute, which are divided as follows:

AFC (Asian Football Confederation) | 4.5 places

CAF (African Football Confederation) | 5 places

Concacaf (Confederation of North America, Central America and the Caribbean of Football) | 3.5 places

Conmebol (South American Football Confederation) | 4.5 places

OFC (Oceana Football Confederation | 0.5 seats

UEFA (Union of European Football Federations) | 13 places

It is worth mentioning that the fifth place of the Asian confederation, the fifth place of the South American confederation, the fourth place of the Concacaf and the champion of the confederation of oceana They will contest two available tickets within an international repechage.

General table of positions towards Qatar 2022, by federation

AFC

AFC | Third Round | Group A Irn | 13 points

South Korea | 11 points

Lebanon | 5 points

Iraq | 4 points

United Arab Emirates | 3 points

Syria | 2 points

AFC | Third Round | B Group Saudi Arabia | 13 points

Australia | 10 points

Japan | 9 points

Omn | 7 points

China | 4 points

Vietnam | 0 points

The first two places in each group qualify for the World Cup, while third places face off, and the winner accesses the intercontinental play-off

CAF

CAF | Second round | Group A Algeria | 13 points

Burkina Faso | 11 points

Niger | 4 points

Djibouti | 0 points

CAF | Second round | B Group Tunisia | 10 points

Equatorial Guinea | 7 points

Zambia | 4 points

Mauritania | 1 points

CAF | Second round | Group C Nigeria | 9 points

Cape Verde | 7 points

Central African Republic | 4 points

Liberia | 3 points

CAF | Second round | Group D Marfl Coast | 10 points

Cameroon | 9 points

Malawi | 3 points

Mozambique | 1 point

CAF | Second round | Group E Mali | 13 points

Uganda | 9 points

Kenya | 3 points

Rwanda | 1 point

CAF | Second round | Group F Egypt | 11 points

Gabn | 7 points

Libya | 6 points

Angola | 4 points

CAF | Second round | Group G South Africa | 13 points

Ghana | 10 points

Ethiopia | 4 points

Zimbabwe | 1 point

CAF | Second round | Group H Senegal | 13 points

Togo | 5 points

Namibia | 5 points

Congo | 3 points

CAF | Second round | Group I Morocco | 15 points

Guinea-Bisu | 5 points

Guinea | 4 points

Sudan | 2 points

CAF | Second round | Group J Benn | 10 points

Democratic Republic of the Congo | 8 points

Tanzania | 7 points

Madagascar | 3 points

The winners of each group are paired in five duels, back and forth. The winners on the global scoreboard qualify for the World Cup

CONCACAF

Concacaf | Octagonal Final Mexico | 14 points

United States | 11 points

Canada | 10 points

Panama | 8 points

Costa Rica | 6 points

Jamaica | 5 points

El Salvador | 5 points

Honduras | 3 points

The first three qualify directly, and the fourth place accedes to the intercontinental repechage.

CONMEBOL

CONMEBOL | General table Brazil | 34 points

Argentina | 28 points

Ecuador | 20 points

Chile | 16 points

Colombia | 16 points

Uruguay | 16 points

Per | 14 points

Paraguay | 12 points

Bolivia | 12 points

Venezuela | 7 points

The first four qualify for the World Cup, and the fifth accesses the intercontinental playoffs.

OFC

OFC | First round Fiji

Cook islands

Solomon Islands

New Caledonia

New Zealand

Pope New Guinea

Samoa

American Samoa

Tahiti

Tonga

Vanuatu

The eleven teams They will be divided into two groups, they will face each other in a single match, and the first two of each group will have access to a round trip qualifier. The winners of each tie They access the final, and the winner of it will go to the intercontinental play-off.

UEFA

UEFA | First round | Group A Portugal | 17 points

Serbia | 17 points

Luxembourg | 9 points

Ireland | 6 points

Azerbaijan | 1 point

UEFA | First round | B Group Spain | 16 points

Sweden | 15 points

Greece | 9 points

Georgia | 7 points

Kosovo | 4 points

UEFA | First round | Group C Italy | 15 points

Switzerland | 15 points

Northern Ireland | 8 points

Bulgaria | 8 points

Lithuania | 3 points

UEFA | First round | Group D France | 12 points

Ukraine | 9 points

Finland | 8 points

Bosnia and Herzegovina | 7 points

Kazakhstan | 3 points

UEFA | First round | Group E Belgium | 16 points

Czech Republic | 11 points

Wales | 11 points

Estonia | 4 points

Belarus | 3 points

UEFA | First round | Group F Denmark | 27 points

Scotland | 20 points

Israel | 13 points

Austria | 13 points

Faroe Islands | 4 points

Moldova | 1 points

UEFA | First round | Group G Netherlands | 19 points

Norway | 17 points

Turkey | 15 points

Montenegro | 11 points

Latvia | 5 points

Gibraltar | 0 points

UEFA | First round | Group H Russia | 22 points

Croatia | 20 points

Slovakia | 11 points

Slovenia | 11 points

Malta | 5 points

Cyprus | 5 points

UEFA | First round | Group I England | 20 points

Poland | 20 points

Albania | 15 points

Hungarian | 14 points

Andorra | 6 points

San Marino | 0 points

UEFA | First round | Group J Germany | 24 points

North Macedonian | 15 points

Romania | 14 points

Armenia | 12 points

Iceland | 9 points

Liechtenstein | 1 point

The first of each group qualify directly, while three remaining tickets to the World Cup will be contested for the ten second places in each group, plus two selections chosen from the Nations League ranking.

The twelve selections They will be paired in six semifinal duels, from which three finals will derive. The winners of each final enter the World Cup.

When and where is the Qatar World Cup 2022?

The Qatar World Cup 2022 will be carried out from November 21 to December 18, 2022, and it will be done in Qatar, located west of the Asian continent.

