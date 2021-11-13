Today the United States has already passed to Mexico; They are the Giant of Concacaf: Reyna

Editorial Mediotiempo

Although Mexico leads at the moment the Octagonal Final, Ángel Reyna consider that recent triumphs from USA puts them ‘on top’ of the Tri, as he cataloged them as the new Giant of the Concacaf. Ouch!

Remember that The United States snatched him agonizingly to Mexico the Titles of the Concacaf Nations League and Gold Cup, a fact that reflects some superiority for Angel Reyna, although he made it clear that this is only ‘for now’.

What did Reyna say about Mexico and the United States?

Speaking in an interview with ‘ESPN’, Ángel Reyna highlighted the work of the United States inside the field, because it says that they carry out an ongoing plan during the 90 minutes, made that Mexico does not and for that reason he does not usually define the parties, calling the North Americans the Giant of the Concacaf.

“Americans have a definite formula of work and they work it during the 90 or more. We have more talent, more capacity but we need to maintain it throughout the game; surely we will be victorious and let’s go back to recovers and put to USA instead, because He already removed the Concacaf Giant tag from usReyna said.

Despite this, Reyna assures that Mexico has the elements for overtake America and imposing conditions, a fact that will surely lead us to Qatar 2022. His only regret is that It takes so much for Tri to find their forwards for parties.

“The national team has to walk through this tie because there is plenty of talent, they have great players on and off the court and others are waiting for opportunities. Funes Mori is a great player and a born scorer but he is a foreigner. Henry Martín, I love his movements, I love him as a player. In Mexico there are no longer born forward centers”, He sentenced.

Mexico and the United States are measured this Friday, November 12 for Day 7 of the Octagonal Final, where a triumph of anyone could give a definitive direction to the playoffs in Concacaf.