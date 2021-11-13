today the iPad Air for € 70 less

The model in question is the 2020 iPad Air with a 10.9-inch screen and on its WiFi version with 64GB of space for internal storage. A model whose official price is set at 649 euros and that we can now get on Amazon for only 579 euros.

Perhaps you were thinking that during Black Friday 2021 you could find it somewhat discounted, but the truth is that Apple products do not usually appear with great discounts on a regular basis. Therefore, if you were waiting for a good time to buy it, what better than now that you can save 70 euros on the iPad Air fourth generation.

Without a doubt, a great opportunity that you will probably not be able to have again. As if that were not enough, the online shopping giant offers all kinds of facilities so that you can pay it, up to 12 months and ffinanced at 0% interest. Therefore, we can pay it in comfortable installments of 48.25 euros for a whole year. The offer also includes free shipping and returns with a delivery time of about 11 days.

Highest quality and performance

Talking about Apple is synonymous with quality and also when we refer to the iPad Air there is no doubt that it is the same as talking about maximum performance. Hence, it is one of the best valued and most desired tablets. On this occasion, it is a model that has a 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display with True Tone technology and a wide P3 color gamut.

A model that is driven by A14 Bionic Chip with Neural Engine from Apple and whose operating system is iPadOS 14. Of course, this iPad Air has the famous Touch ID to identify us in the fastest and safest way on the device and is accompanied by an interesting multimedia section.

It is worth highlighting his 12 megapixel rear camera, a front camera 7 megapixel FaceTimeHD and a wide stereo sound with which to enjoy the reproduction of all kinds of content from the tablet. At the connectivity level, we already anticipated that it is a model with WiFi and also 4G LTE.

Although it is a model that we can get in various colors, the truth is that the offer we find on Amazon is for the model in silver color. Now, if it is not the color that we like the most, we can always personalize the device with one of the protective cases for the iPad Air that we can find for very little money and that also protect the tablet from all kinds of bumps and falls.