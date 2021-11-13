This Xiaomi has everything you need and falls in price with an exclusive coupon

90 Hz, AMOLED screen, Snapdragon processor … it is very difficult to say no to this Xiaomi.

Thanks to one of the many AliExpress offers you can take home the Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite 5G. The Chinese smartphone falls to 300 euros in its version with 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage.

You just have to apply the coupon ESD1143 to get the maximum discount. You will be able to receive at home in a fast and free one of the Xiaomi most complete mid-range, it has everything you need, including 5G.

Buy the Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite at the best price

The Chinese terminal arrives with a screen 6.55-inch AMOLED, Full HD + resolution and 90 Hz. The high refresh rate of the Xiaomi 11 Lite brings you a speed and fluidity that make the difference, you will not be able to use a traditional screen again.

The Qualcomm Snapdragon 780G is in charge of giving life, a processor that will give you power and give you peace of mind. Both your day-to-day applications and demanding games they will move smoothly on the Xiaomi device. You can choose between several versions of RAM and storage, as we have said, this offer brings the model with 8 GB of RAM.

Qualcomm Snapdragon 780G

8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal memory

6.55 “Full HD + 90 Hz AMOLED display

3 rear cameras

4,250 mAh battery with fast charging at 33W

NFC, 5G

The Xiaomi smartphone is not far behind in the photographic section, it has 3 sensors on its back: first, a 64 megapixel main sensor, a wide angle 8 megapixels and a macro sensor 5 megapixels. On its front, a 16 megapixel camera with which you can capture good selfies.

This Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite also incorporates a battery that reaches the 4,250 mAh and one 33W fast charge. The Xiaomi device also has NFC, you can pay in all kinds of shops without taking out your wallet. You will only need an application like Google Pay.

300 euros to get one of the best Xiaomi mid-range, a 5G smartphone that has a complete file and all the features you may need. You can’t go wrong with the Chinese device.

