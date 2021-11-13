this limited edition Xbox Series X will sell for $ 10,000

It will be available in a few days, but only 100 units will be sold in certain countries, including Mexico.

By Axel García / Updated November 13, 2021, 01:15 11 comments

If you thought your special edition console was one of the most expensive, think again. Thanks to a collaboration between Xbox and Gucci, will go on sale 100 Xbox Series X with designs inspired by this fashion design company. If this did not already make their acquisition difficult, they will have a value of $ 10,000, according to Wario64, and will be available in very few countries, among which stands out Mexico.

This edition will go on sale next November 17The console comes dressed in the famous design Rhombi by Gucci, which serves 2 purposes: to represent the initials of the brand, and to be a discreet nod to the famous ‘GG’ used by players, which means ‘good game’.

This edition also includes a subscription to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, although the details on it are very few. We do not know if it will be a 1 month membership only, or if it will be a longer term.

The control It also represents a design from this fashion house, wearing blue and red stripes. However, what is striking about this Xbox Series X is its bag where you can keep the console in good condition, which will be included in each purchase, and refers to the origins of Gucci, carrying an elegant design.

What do you think about it? Do you think it is worth its price? Gucci Edition Xbox Series X Will Go On Sale Next November 17And if you want to know more, do not hesitate to visit the official site that Gucci dedicated to this collaboration with Microsoft.

