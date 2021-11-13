This is what Keanu Reeves, Mel Gibson and other men who were named ‘sexiest’ look like now – New Woman

Paul Rudd gave a lot to talk about this year after realizing that he was named The sexiest man of 2021, According to the magazine People.

From Clueless and Friends up to the franchise Ant-Man, Rudd has proven capable of playing characters of all kinds, which not only makes him talented but also charming.

The actor told People magazine that he hopes he will be invited to “some of those sexy dinners with Clooney, Pitt and B Jordan” to celebrate and believe that credit as he did not expect to be considered like that. “I want to say that I am going to support myself a lot. I’m going to own this. I’m not going to try to be like ‘Oh, I’m so modest.’ I’m doing business cards, “Rudd told the magazine.

The annual award of People has been awarded to other actors so here we remind you. The truth is that they are still heartbreakers.

Mel Gibson (1985)

Mel Gibson was named the sexiest first man alive in the history of People, after his starring role in the original trilogy of Mad max. Although he has an artistic career full of successes as an actor, producer and direct, Gibson has also become a controversial figure. Today he is 65 years old.

Patrick Swayze (1991)

By 1991, Patrick Swayze had become one of Hollywood’s favorite actors thanks to the film Dirty dancing where he demonstrated his sensual dance steps, dressed in outfits that revealed his sculptural figure. He was also highly recognized for Ghost, where he aroused passion among viewers for his sensual scenes with Demi Moore. The actor died in 2009. Today he would be 69 years old.

Tom Cruise (1990)

Of course Tom Cruise could not be missing from the list. By 1990, the actor had already reached the tape with an extensive list of blockbuster films, including Top gun, Risky Business, Rain man, Cocktail and All the Right Moves. His green eyes, charisma and talent for doing the most impressive stunts led him to be the dream of many. Although of course, his explosive personality has led him to be in the spotlight for controversial situations in his life.

Keanue reeves

Keanu Reeves is one of those actors that you can’t hate. Whenever he appears in the trends of the day, it is because of his great talent and charisma. Nobody really thought he was a sexy man, but he did have a sexytud (sexy attitude) so in 1994, the magazine’s editorial director awarded him the award. Today Reeves is 47 years old and definitely still on top for his charming smile and acting talent.

Brad Pitt (1995)

Brad Pitt has always been considered one of the sexiest men on the planet and with good reason. I mean, he has always been charming, as well as charismatic and a great actor. The sexy long-haired Brad was featured on the cover of People in 1995 after his highly acclaimed starring roles in Legends of the Fall and Interview With the Vampire.

George Clooney (1997)

Clooney has always lived under the coveted title of bachelor for his enigmatic personality and how secretive he is in his private life. Although of course, he is now a married man and father of a family. The actor earned his first Sexiest Man title by playing the haunting Dr. Doug Ross in ER.