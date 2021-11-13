this is the new layer of the OPPO based on Android 12

With the growth of OPPO quarter after quarter, its layer, ColorOS 12, which is now also used by OnePlus in China, its native country, has become popular. Like the rest of the layers on the market, ColorOS links its evolution to the forward steps that the operating system takes the one you saw, and with the arrival of Android 12, the oriental firm is already finalizing the details for the final launch of ColorOS 12.

The cape is currently in its beta phase, with a definitive release that we will probably see arriving this November, and we have had access to it. We have been able to test ColorOS 12 beta first hand and we tell you our experience. Although if you want a little spoiler, ColorOS 12 has turned out to be a fairly successful step in the evolution of a layer that becomes more solid, coherent and lighter than in previous versions.

ANDROID 12 IS ALREADY HERE: NEWS AND FEATURES

Design in ColorOS 12 beta evolves but does not revolutionize

Although subtle, the change in ColorOS 12 beta veers towards more cleanliness and better system visualization

We can start the analysis of the new layer by talking about what really attracts the most attention, and that is the design of the new layer. Although with ColorOS 12 we do not have a revolution as such in the graphic section, they are appreciated subtle changes that clean up the appearance of the coat and that they follow to a certain extent what OPPO already commented in its presentation. The brand indicated that it wanted to make smooth changes so as not to over-disrupt its user base, and ColorOS 12 shows this quite well.

ColorOS 12 beta refines the design of previous versions of the layer but does not introduce any surprising changes

ColorOS 12 gets rid of certain aspects of its previous versions that made everything more dense. The information on the screen is reduced, the texts are shortened at the same time that the sources grow and everything is tinged with a greater order. The feeling of cleanliness is evident and this increase in readability is combined with the arrival of more striking and defined icons. Old customs are respected, however, such as the rounded icons everywhere, but in general we get larger elements on the screen, which facilitates their location and use.

In the interface we find high contrast colors practically in every corner, and we have features like “Color Vision Enhancement”, an option within the screen settings. The function still appears even in English as “Color vision enhancement” when we access it and when activating it we have several color profiles such as gray scale or color filters, and even an option to customize it that does a “Color vision test” to adapt the screen to the profile that best suits us.

Customizing ColorOS 12 beta more precisely

With the color enhancement, which we define through the configuration, the system adapts to our vision

When it comes to customization possibilities, ColorOS 12 drinks deeply from Android 12 that it hides behind the curtains. We have the possibility to change the colors of the interface depending on the desktop background, for example, although the layer does not use ‘Material You’ as such but takes everything to its terrain. Selecting a new desktop background means that ColorOS 12 it will take the dominant color of the same to take it to each corner of the layer, although this function works only with wallpapers static and not animated.

Active screen becomes highly customizable

Another new option lands directly from OxygenOS 11, known there as ‘Canvas AOD’, and is that ColorOS 12 now allows us draw freehand and display these drawings on the screen Always on of the system. We can also use text and images, and we also have the possibility to take a photograph from our archive (already captured, we do not have access to the camera from here) and have the system draw the silhouette. This function uses machine learning and allows us to take lock screen customization to another level.

ColorOS 12 can detect the edges of a portrait to draw the silhouette on the active screen

Apart from this, ColorOS 12 allows us configure the size of practically everything we have in the interface, including also the text boxes. As we said in the design section, ColorOS 12 is not a revolution with respect to the previous layers of the brand, nor in the customization section, but it does represent a step forward towards obtaining a more cohesive layer, more coherent with each other. But above all, cleaner. And now, let’s talk about the new additions in terms of functionality.

New features and promises in ColorOS 12 beta

OPPO has already detailed several of the new additions to the ColorOS 12 that then entered the beta phase that we have now tested, and one of them is the arrival of the Omoji, although we have not been able to take a look at them as they are not yet present in this beta phase. . Apparently OPPO will release them later as part of a ColorOS 12.1 That still does not have a confirmed date but that, being at the height of the year that we are, it already points to 2022 except last minute surprise.

We’re looking forward to seeing some promised features for ColorOS 12 that look like they’ll be coming with version 12.1

Another function that for now is deactivated (and that also points to 12.1 although we will see) is that of the connection with computers, the famous PC Connect. OPPO promised a feature designed from scratch already with ColorOS 11 but a version was delayed and we will see it arrive soon. OPPO phones will have a much more direct interaction with their owners’ personal computers, a mode very similar to Apple’s’ Continuity ‘with iPhone and Mac, or the native system of the Samsung Galaxy for Windows, which will even allow us to drag things directly from PC to phone and more.

What we do get in this ColorOS 12 beta is the new power control panel. Now the information about the consumption of the phone is more detailed, the layer provides new configurable saving modes and in the advanced settings we obtain optimizers to maximize battery life. And of course, we have a high performance mode to minimize these “clipping”, at the cost of obtaining fewer hours of use.

Conclusions on ColorOS 12 beta

As mentioned above, ColorOS 12 gives the feeling of being a more mature layer than its predecessors in different sections, and not all of them are due to Android 12 as various parts of the system (such as personalization or the security section) are not yet available to manufacturers. In fact, the adaptation of the system style to the desktop background is an OPPO development that resembles that of ‘Material You’ but only in concept.

ColorOS 12 is a more mature layer and is appreciated

OPPO has created a ColorOS 12 that runs smoother, incorporates exciting new and refined options over the years, and is more usable. The graphic section, already commented, is cleaner and more pleasant, the system allows us to do more things and, in general, everything is lighter. And except that ColorOS 12 continues to invite us in its configuration to install some bloatware (Like Aliexpress, for example), the truth is that it is a fairly clean layer of unnecessary or unsolicited apps.

In a way, We can say that ColorOS 12 does not revolutionize but it does polish the ColorOS 11 that we already knew, at least in this beta phase in which we do not have all the announced news available. When ColorOS 12.1 lands and we can really see all the developments, then maybe we can talk about a more remarkable step forward. In general, a good job from OPPO with a layer that has gradually become one of the most solid in the Android world with the permission of other more veteran and widespread ones.