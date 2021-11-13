This is how the Concacaf classification goes towards the Qatar 2022 World Cup

After losing 2-0 to USA, Mexico He left the leadership of the Concacaf Octagonal towards the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.
THIS IS THE OCTAGONAL CLASSIFICATION:
– United States = 14 points (+7 Goal Difference).
– Mexico = 14 points (+5 goal difference).
– Canada = 13 points (+7 Goal Difference).
– Panama = 11 points (Dif. Of goals of +1).
– Costa Rica = 6 points (Goal Difference of -2).
– Jamaica = 6 points (Goal Difference of -4).
– El Salvador = 6 points (-5 Goal Difference).
– Honduras = 3 points (-9 Goal Difference).
NEXT MATCHES FROM MEXICO:
– November 16: Canada vs Mexico.
– Date to be defined: Jamaica vs Mexico.
– Date to be defined: Mexico vs Costa Rica.
– Date to be defined: Mexico vs Panama.
– Date to be defined: Mexico vs EU.
– Date to be defined: Honduras vs Mexico.
– Date to be defined: Mexico vs El Salvador.
