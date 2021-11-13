This is how the Concacaf classification goes towards the Qatar 2022 World Cup

After losing 2-0 to USA, Mexico He left the leadership of the Concacaf Octagonal towards the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

THIS IS THE OCTAGONAL CLASSIFICATION:

– United States = 14 points (+7 Goal Difference).

– Mexico = 14 points (+5 goal difference).

– Canada = 13 points (+7 Goal Difference).

– Panama = 11 points (Dif. Of goals of +1).

– Costa Rica = 6 points (Goal Difference of -2).

– Jamaica = 6 points (Goal Difference of -4).

– El Salvador = 6 points (-5 Goal Difference).

– Honduras = 3 points (-9 Goal Difference).

NEXT MATCHES FROM MEXICO:

– November 16: Canada vs Mexico.

– Date to be defined: Jamaica vs Mexico.

– Date to be defined: Mexico vs Costa Rica.

– Date to be defined: Mexico vs Panama.

– Date to be defined: Mexico vs EU.

– Date to be defined: Honduras vs Mexico.

– Date to be defined: Mexico vs El Salvador.

