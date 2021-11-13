This is how he manages to tone the abdomen at 54 years old

The 54-year-old actress attended the annual gala of the Country Music Association Awards (CMA) with his partner, singer Keith Urban.

The interpreter wore an asymmetrical dress that revealed a perfectly toned abdomen.

Nicole Kidman is a lover of running, a sport with which he keeps in shape, but it is not the only one he practices.

There are those who assure that there is no better time than the decade of the 50s and Nicole Kidman I couldn’t agree more with this statement. The actress is in one of her best professional stages: after wiping out Big Little Lies, has starred in the hit drama Nine Perfect Strangers by Prime Video. But in addition, the Australian also assures that she feels great, in fact she confessed that if she had to choose a spirit animal, it would be the otter “because it is very active and playful,” she admitted in an interview with Harper’s Bazaar.

And it is that during these last years, sport has played a fundamental role in his life. Since you have practiced it, you feel more energetic, more motivated and, in addition, perseverance has made you transform your body, and the results are in sight!

The actress has posed on the red carpet of the CMA gala with an asymmetrical black dress that showed her perfectly toned abdomen. A look that has been the most commented on, especially in the fitness world, where it has made it clear that age is only a number and never an impediment to achieving your goals. Who said that at 54 years old you could not achieve a defined ‘six pack’? Here is the proof:

Jason kempinGetty Images

What is Nicole Kidman’s workout routine to stay this good? As incredible as it may seem, the actress is not exactly a lover of the gym, in fact she prefers to spend time outside of it. Instead, choose to exercise outside whenever you can. “My father ran marathons and my sister does triathlons. I don’t do any of that, but I love running, although very slowly,” he explains.

“I’m not fast or pretty when I run, but I love being outdoors. It lifts my spirits and makes me thank the world. It brings me great peace,” she admits.

Mind you, when it comes to functional training, Nicole does choose to go to the gym to work out with some HIIT session. But he prefers to do it right at the beginning of the day. “It’s like going clubbing first thing in the morning. It’s dark, with great music, and the result is that you get so fired up that the high lasts all day.”

It certainly works for her very well!

