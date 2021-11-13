This is how family members of Carmen Salinas will pay the high hospital bill

Carmen Salinas placeholder image She remains in serious health, after she suffered a stroke that keeps her in a coma. Despite the fact that only two days have passed since the actress is in the hospital, it seems that the debt is already high.

Gustavo Briones, nephew of Carmen Salinas, reported that he is still in serious condition, in addition, he revealed how they pay for medical care services for the actress.

“ANDA is supporting us since she is a life member and I think there will be expenses that ANDA does not cover, but we continue to do so,” said her nephew Gustavo Briones.

Carmen Salinas continues in a coma

Her daughter Maru Plascencia revealed that the actress is still in studies with neurologists; however, he assured that he has a small hemorrhage, but pointed out that this should not be confused with brain death.

Specialists and health professionals have performed multiple studies such as CT scans and blood samples in the last hours and it is expected that tomorrow they will perform new tests to find out how he is evolving and responding to the first treatments he will be receiving.

The daughter of the also Mexican politician assured that she speaks to her mother’s ear and that she told her that Father José de Jesús dedicated a mass in his Parish of Santos Cosme and Damián in CDMX, which was in honor of the actress for wish him health and speedy recovery.

