https://mundo.sputniknews.com/20211113/descubren-un-mineral-nunca-before-described-dentro-de-un-raro-diamante-1118213817.html

They discover a never-before-seen mineral inside a rare diamond

They discover a never-before-seen mineral inside a rare diamond

A team of researchers was lucky enough to describe a fragment of a mineral never seen on the earth’s surface, trapped inside a diamond. The … 13.11.2021, Sputnik World

2021-11-13T14: 02 + 0000

2021-11-13T14: 02 + 0000

2021-11-13T18: 06 + 0000

science

minerals

geology

diamonds

finding

/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:title”]/ @ content / html / head / meta[@name=”og:description”]/ @ content

https://cdnnmundo1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107758/92/1077589296_0:106:947:639_1920x0_80_0_0_875206784643ebfd969aca298576fde6.png

Calcium silicate perovskite is a rare mineral that is created in the lower mantle of the Earth, at a depth of up to 2,900 km. Unlike another form of the mineral, known as wollastonite and actively used in industry, the newly found calcium silicate perovskite has a crystallized structure that only forms in the lower mantle, under conditions of extreme heat and pressure. Theoretical existence was described in 1975 and scientists came to synthesize it under such extreme laboratory conditions that they concluded that it was not likely that the mineral could exist in nature. But now, the authors of the study published in the journal Science They found the unusual mineral inside a diamond found decades ago in Orapa, Botswana. They named it davemaoite, in honor of the prominent Chinese-American geologist Ho-kwang (Dave) Mao who dedicated his life to the study of minerals. The researchers suggest that the gemstone formed at a depth of between 660 and 900 kilometers and took between 100 and 1.5 billion years to reach the surface.During the study, the team of researchers, led by Oliver Tschauner of the University of Nevada, examined the diamond using a technique called synchrotron radiation and concluded that it contained large amounts of potassium. It also had traces of thorium and uranium, the isotopes responsible in part for the heat in the lower part of the mantle. “The discovery of davemaoite raises the hope of being able to find other more complex phases of high pressure in nature,” says the researcher Yingwei Fei of the Carnegie Institution, who adds that “obtaining more direct samples from the inaccessible lower mantle could fill our knowledge gap about the chemical composition and variability of the depths of our planet.”

https://mundo.sputniknews.com/20210128/hallan-en-la-antartida-un-mineral-muy-raro-en-la-tierra-pero-abundante-en-marte-1094259858.html

Sputnik World contact@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“

2021

Sputnik World contact@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“

News

es_ES

Sputnik World contact@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“

https://cdnnmundo1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107758/92/1077589296_0:0:960:720_1920x0_80_0_0_b1842a8ef80eacb5992348d6e2bc0406.png

Sputnik World contact@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“

Sputnik World contact@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“

minerals, geology, diamonds, find