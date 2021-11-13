‘They didn’t respect us and we went out to win’

Gregg Berhalter spoke about the controversial celebration of Christian pulisic, who after scoring the first goal of the night showed a shirt with the phrase “man in the mirror”, in response to what he said a few days ago Guillermo Ochoa.

America’s goalkeeper said Mexico It is the mirror in which you want to see USA, which with this triumph took the leadership of the Octagonal Final of the Playoffs of the Concacaf for the Qatar World Cup 2022.

“We felt that they did not respect us enough and we had to go out to win the match. That’s what we did, “he mentioned.

The player of the Chelsea is the benchmark in the attack of all the Stars and Stripes and he’s becoming the new villain of the Tri.

“His arrival gave a major boost to our team and scared the rival. They understand quality, “he explained.

Gregg Berhalter said he was excited about what this new generation of the United States can achieve, since several of its players are Headlines in the most important teams of Europe.

“It’s a brave young bunch. These guys keep going and are relentless. It is a pleasure to be part of all this, “he concluded.

