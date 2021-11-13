These will be the first Xiaomi phones to receive MIUI 13

MIUI 13 is already preparing its arrival. Let’s know which will be the first Xiaomi phones to receive the next news of the operating system.

MIUI 12.5 began to arrive on Xiaomi phones in the summer of 2021, and its path was followed by MIUI 12.5 Enhanced Edition. These two updates have not yet reached all compatible Xiaomi phones, but the manufacturer is already preparing the arrival of MIUI 13. As always happens, the update to this version will be staggered, and only a few Xiaomi phones will be the lucky ones to receive MIUI 13 first.

You see that the work is not over for the Chinese manufacturer, which already works in new changes and improvements for its users. According to Lei Jun, CEO of Xiaomi, MIUI 13 is expected to arrive before the end of the year. Therefore, little more than a month left so that the most advanced mobiles of the brand update to MIUI 13. Let’s find out which models will be the lucky ones.

First Xiaomi phones to receive MIUI 13

MIUI 13 is just around the corner. We are not saying it, the CEO of the company himself has already advanced that the new version of the customization layer will be a reality before the end of 2021. For now, it seems that the update will lead to design changes, with new icons and widgets, and also performance improvements.

Although MIUI 13 will not arrive in a stable way to the majority of Xiaomi terminals in the first quarter of 2022, there will be some lucky phones that will not have to wait that long and that will be able to enjoy the update in this month of December. Well, which models will be the first protagonists? Hopefully they are the most recent ones in the firm’s catalog, and also the most advanced.

Analyzing the update policy followed by Xiaomi with previous versions, we can conclude that the most prominent smartphones are the first to receive the new improvements. For example, it happened like this with the first updates to MIUI 12.5 Enhanced Edition. Taking this aspect into account, we can foresee that These will be the first Xiaomi phones to receive MIUI 13:

As we have specified, these are the first Xiaomi phones to update to MIUI 13, their arrival expected next December. However, you can also know all Xiaomi, Redmi and POCO mobiles that would receive MIUI 13 in the future, without specifying the possible arrival date. In this last list we can find smartphones as popular as the Redmi Note 10 Pro, the POCO X3 Pro or the new POCO M4 Pro 5G.

If the wait is not made for you and you want to be the first to enjoy MIUI 13, you can get one of the mobiles that will receive it first. For example, you can buy the Xiaomi Mi 11T Pro, one of the brand’s latest models, packed with leading-edge features.

